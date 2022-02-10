Dr John Kyle joins the UUP…

A bit of good news for Doug Beattie this week. John Kyle, the nicest man in politics has joined the UUP.

With the DUP being all over the show could there be a resurgence of support for the former lead party of Unionism?

John also has the benefit of being a good media performer and he is transfer-friendly.

Just the prescription/tonic the UUP need. Feel free to insert your own medical puns…

🚨BREAKING🚨 We are delighted to welcome Cllr John Kyle to the Ulster Unionist Party. Read More 👇https://t.co/SbqY3009H2#ABetterNorthernIreland pic.twitter.com/d3jG3JtdUW — Ulster Unionist (@uuponline) February 10, 2022