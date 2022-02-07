Boris Johnson is right to ignore our latest cries for attention…

Poor Jeffrey is upset that Boris Johnson does not drop everything and fly to Ulster to ‘save the Union’. I am not sure what is worse, Unionists believing anyone on the ‘mainland’ gives a flying feck about us or believing that there is any situation that could be improved with the addition of Bungling Boris.

It reminds me of the old Brendan Behan quote: “There is no human situation so miserable that it cannot be made worse by the presence of a policeman.”

It has been noted how little attention our present self inflicted ‘crisis’ how gotten in the national press.

Just in case N Ireland had any illusions left about its place in the national news agenda, the collapse of devolved Government in part of the U.K doesn’t make a British front page. pic.twitter.com/M5NKzoN72j — Andrea Catherwood (@acatherwoodnews) February 3, 2022

As I have said before our politicians are addicted to crisis. Their attention-seeking behaviour demands that the Prime Minister, Taoiseach, American President, Dali Lama , The cast of Friends drop everything and help ‘save the Peace Process™’. The Peace Process™ has now been going on longer than the actual troubles.

Like squabbling children in the playground, they need to be told to sort out themselves, Boris has more than enough of his own problems.