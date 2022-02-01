Jim Wells says he would consider running against the DUP…

Veteran politician Jim Wells is not going quietly into the night. He is making noises that he might run against the DUP in South Down. He has not said if he will run as an independent or for another Unionist party. In the 2017 Assembly elections, he got 7,786 first preference votes. I am terrible at maths so I will leave the more numerate commenters to discuss how this might affect the seats. Table from Wikipedia.

He is a canny media operator who can turn the DUP snub into a positive. One to watch.