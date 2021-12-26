Slugger Podcast: Greg Keeffe on How the pandemic is changing how we live…

It has been over a year since I last did a Podcast. I wish I could say I was doing something constructive with my time but it was mostly doom scrolling – I imagine some of you can relate. To get out of my funk I turned to Greg Keeffe.

Greg Keeffe is an academic and urban designer with over 30 years experience in sustainability, energy use and its impact on the design of built form and urban space. He is Professor of Sustainable Architecture and Director of Research at Queens University School of Architecture, Belfast, UK.

Greg has been a previous guest, and I always enjoy our chats. For our last podcast he was in the Lake District, this time he joined me from Cornell University in New York State where he was spending time as a visiting critic.

In this episode, we discuss how the pandemic is changing on we live, work and play. We discuss trends like work from home, as well as how this affects the future of our towns and cities.

It is the perfect listen for when you are chilling over Christmas. Do let me know your thoughts in the comments.

