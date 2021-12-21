Covid. The Christmas present no one wants…

I know a crazy amount of people who have gotten Covid in the past week or two, I imagine you are the same. People are tumbling like bowling pins.

Thankfully so far hospital admissions seem to be low. From the NI Covid Dashboard:

We are hoping that Omicron is not as harmful, but it is early days yet. The best-case scenario is if it is mild it will rip through the population in a few weeks then dies out. Some people even believe we might be nearing the end of the pandemic as the paraphrase the German Health Minister we will all be vaccinated, have had it, or dead.

The worst-case scenario is the complete collapse of the health system in January. Honestly, it seems a coin toss either way.

The general public does not seem to be too concerned about the latest upsurge. A glance at passing buses or Gliders shows loads of people not wearing masks. The traffic today in Belfast was mental, I assume people going shopping. There was a post on Reddit about Forestside being rammed and queues at M&S. The poor aul retail assistants are getting it in the ear from stressed-out shoppers. From the Reddit post:

I work in a card shop in a shopping centre and yesterday we had to have three different people removed by security guards for screaming that our 17 year old shop assistants ruined Christmas because we have no Christmas Eve boxes. Now we have Christmas boxes that are big enough but they don’t say Christmas Eve box so somehow we ruined Christmas.

According to another comment, a Christmas Eve box is a box that you give your kid on Xmas Eve and in it is jammies, bath bombs as well as sweets, chocolate and usually a DVD for them to watch. Now you know.

I got my booster last Saturday and the good news is the latest research shows that it does seem to help you fight off the new variants.

Be sensible, get proper sleep and some exercise and keep whacking the vitamin D into you.

All things must pass and this shall too.