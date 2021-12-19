Lord Frost resigns as Brexit minister…

Lord Frost has resigned from the UK government over “concerns about the current direction of travel”.

Twitter was not slow to put the boot in:

Brexit minister , Lord Frost, resigns… the Brexit Secretary , David Davis, resigned..the day after the referendum UKIP leader, N Farage, resigned…they all run a mile rather then face the practical consequence of their delusional fantasies. — steve richards (@steverichards14) December 18, 2021

Lord Frost has resigned because he knows his Brexit deal is disintegrating in deep crisis and he wants to get out before the whole fiasco and disaster of Brexit is pinned on him personally as Johnson’s factotum and lackey — Andrew Adonis (@Andrew_Adonis) December 18, 2021

Believing that Lord Frost would deliver for Northern Ireland seems up there with believing in Santa.

The resignation of Lord Frost from the cabinet is a big moment for the Government but enormous for those of us who believed he would deliver for NI. Wishing him all the best @DavidGHFrost. — Arlene Foster #WeWillMeetAgain (@ArleneFosterUK) December 18, 2021