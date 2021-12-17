Lib Dems take ultra-safe Tory seat in by-election…

More bad news for bungling Boris. The Tories have lost the North Shropshire seat to the Lib Dems. Long considered to be ultra-safe, the result is being seen as a proxy vote on Johnson’s leadership.

Tories lose North Shropshire seat they held for nearly 200 years https://t.co/b2r5Iwd2f2 — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) December 17, 2021

North Shropshire By-Election Result: 🔶 LDM: 47.2% (+37.2)

🌳 CON: 31.6% (-31.1)

🌹 LAB: 9.7% (-12.4)

🌍 GRN: 4.6% (+1.4)

➡️ RFM: 3.8%

💷 UKIP: 1.0%

🦊 REC: 1.0% Others: 1.1% LDM Gain from CON. — Election Maps UK (@ElectionMapsUK) December 17, 2021