Get your tickets for the streaming Slugger End of Year Review – Next Wednesday at 7pm…

Thanks to omicron we have had to cancel our live End Of Year Review Event.

Instead, we plan to stream it online next Wednesday night at 7pm.

Join Alan and David as they discuss the events of the past year with Alex Kane and Allison Morris.

I know some of you would rather stick pins in your eyes than take part in another zoom but this is not your normal webinar. Alan puts a lot of effort into making sure the streaming is TV quality. You can look at last year to give you a sense of how it will look:

We will be going live via Youtube so you can watch it on your tele if you have a smart TV or streaming device.

Ticket details

Like most of the media, Slugger has been affected by Covid and our already meagre income has been cut this year due to not being able to run any live events. We are asking that you give a donation of any amount that you wish (minimum donation £10) and this will act as your ticket for the events.

If you had booked a ticket for our live event you will get access to the streaming version for free.

Once you give a donation we will email on the day of the event a private link to view the live stream. You will also be able to watch it again after the event.

Settle yourself on the sofa with a glass of what you fancy and join us for a virtual live experience.

Book your tickets below: