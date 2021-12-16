John Kyle resigns from the PUP…

Belfast councillor John Kyle has resigned from the PUP over differing views on the NI Protocol.

Breaking: John Kyle has resigned from the PUP, statement below pic.twitter.com/0WRxOrtuOv — Allison Morris (@AllisonMorris1) December 16, 2021

This follows his comments on The View that the NI Protocol had opportunities for Northern Ireland.

"There are real opportunities to secure and stabilise Northern Ireland – politically, economically & socially – if we use the opportunities that are presented in a reformed Northern Ireland protocol." Progressive Unionist Party Cllr John Kyle #BBCTheView pic.twitter.com/M5UJO52M0k — bbctheview (@bbctheview) November 25, 2021

John Kyle is one of the nicest men in politics. A well-respected GP who gave a lifetime of service to his community.

The PUP website only lists 3 politicians so this move takes out a third of their elected representatives. Dr Kyle has always been an odd fit in the PUP, a party more associated with Loyalist Paramilitaries.

I would predict if he ran as an independent his vote would actually go up as many people would vote for him personally but were put off by the PUP brand. Or we could see him join another party. Doug managed to attract ex PUP councillor Julie-Anne Corr-Johnston to the UUP, could he also woo John? Or might he go to Alliance?

A question for you all. Why has working-class Unionist political representation never taken off?