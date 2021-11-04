Free event. Expressing a youth perspective on climate damage using animation…

How do can we tell the story of climate change in a way that will affect change now? How can a youth perspective be of value in this? How can animation be a useful tool in this narrative enterprise? These are some of the particular issues that will be discussed in a free event that generally ponders the stories that need to be told now about the climate emergency.

Join filmmaker, journalist and Queen’s University lecturer Don Duncan on Wednesday 10 November when he will lead a discussion on how young people feel alienated and disenfranchised when it comes to bringing about change in the climate agenda.

This event will include a live showcase/presentation of animations produced by young people in Northern Ireland on the subject of climate justice and human rights. This will be followed by a panel discussion and audience question and answer session.

The event will take place in-person in the Sonic Lab (SARC), Queen’s University Belfast, and will be simultaneously broadcast online on Wednesday 10 November at 2pm. Book tickets here…

This event is part of the Northern Ireland ESRC Festival of Social Science 2021. To view other events in the Festival, please click here.