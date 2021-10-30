Slugger TV looks at UUP, Sinn Fein and Brandon Lewis

Slugger TV : 29th October 2021 from Northern Visions NvTv on Vimeo.

We’re back! For the first time since February 2020, we have returned to our home studio. This month Belfast Live Political Reporter, Brendan Hughes and Commentator, Chris Donnelly look at the recent UUP conference, Sinn Fein’s rise in the polls and how Brandon Lewis is getting on delivering on the New Decade, New Approach proposals.