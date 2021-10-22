The Armagh service confirmed the fragile nature of reconciliation and left the hard issues hanging

On the hill of Armagh yesterday, the theme of British-Irish reconciliation held – just – despite the absence of the two heads of state that would have significantly confirmed it at a difficult time. Perhaps in the end the Queen’s absence although unfortunate was in a way fortuitous. The event would have seemed unbalanced. Her presence alone might have overemphasised the dread theme of “ partition” over which the President took such exception. As Miriam Lord has written in her deft light touch sketch of the event, there was nothing to which anyone in normal mental health could have taken exception – unless – wait for it – it was the tiny Union Jack in the corner of Boris’s face mask.

The united church leaders declared their own mea culpa – “ we could have done more” – but do what exactly they didn’t say. Are the church establishments still more part of the problem than the solution? With all those kids in different school uniforms thrust into the front line of the service, where do you stand on the subject of integrated education, Eamon, John and David? On the political side, Johnson and Coveney surely missed a tiny trick by failing to cross the aisle and at least arms bump each other to emphasise the hopefully temporary nature of the British – Irish standoff.

A sceptic might say today’s generations were hiding behind the immature certainties of tomorrow’s. But at least they took the implied rebuke on the chin. On the P word Eamon Martin declared his mild nationalism in a Derry man’s terms, cut off from the natural hinterland of Donegal. Presbyterian Moderator David Bruce declared his love for “ Northern Ireland”; the C of I Primate John McDowell who has a rare fondness among clergy for speaking meaningfully had wry words about borders.

“We obsessed about some things, especially borders. One way or another, we’re obsessing about them again, and being distracted from really thinking about what a good society would look like.

“But I am hopeful. Hopeful in a new generation who know that the big problems we’ve landed them with, especially climate change and economic inequality, can only be tackled together… I think there are already signs that the next generation will see the things that we obsessed about as secondary and place their priorities elsewhere.”

Facing the P word head on for just a moment the Catholic Primate lamented that partition had “polarised people on this island.. It has institutionalised difference, and it remains a symbol of cultural, political and religious division between our communities.”

But fundamental division long preceded partition although the unionist record afterwards was lamentable. A deeply conservative nationalism often preferred to sulk rather than mount effective civil rights campaigns that came only in the 1960s, preferring to support the state within the state that was then the Roman Catholic Church. What was the real alternative by 1921? Armed conflict made rival positions irreconcilable for decades, a lesson also for our time we are still absorbing I struggle to find the viable alternative to it in for example Charles Townsend’s most recent splendid work The Partition.

Today we have a real chance to rise above partition through a balance of relationships, east and west, north and south which fully express a shared reality, combined with the end of institutional discrimination. Rather than debate the history here I would simply point out the choices implied by the service but left unstated: whether to press for an end to partition; or by pressing it to damage and perhaps destroy the obviously still unfocused “reflections and hope” for the future which leave the subject hanging. This is what Sinn Fein objects to most and to which considered replies will one day have to be delivered. But first we need the politicians’ ’mea culpa” which were absent yesterday in Armagh. Will we ever get them? Without them do any of them deserve our support?

Belfast Telegraph photo