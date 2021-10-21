Police raid the headquarters of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council offices…

In theory, running a council should be a simple enough process. You take out the bins, you keep the parks pretty, you work to ensure your ratepayers are content with their lot. But a touch of Rotten Boroughs seems to have infected Mid and East Antrim Borough Council over the past few years and they are often embroiled in one controversy or another. From Brendan Hughes in the Daily Mirror:

A PSNI spokeswoman said: “Detectives from Criminal Investigation Branch visited an address earlier today at Bridge Street, Ballymena, as part of an investigation into suspected offences of Misconduct in Public Office and under the Freedom of Information Act 2000.

A trade union recently wrote to Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey urging her department to supervise the council under local government powers following concerns over its operation.

The council also agreed last month to refer itself to a public services watchdog.

Mid and East Antrim’s management is also facing uncertainty amid the continued absence of chief executive Anne Donaghy, who has been off work on sick leave for stress since last month.