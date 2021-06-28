Event: Queen’s Policy Engagement June Post-Brexit Clinic Wednesday 30 June 2021 at 12.30pm…

Following on from our long-running series of Brexit Clinics at Queen’s, this new series of public engagement events look at the latest developments in the UK’s post-Brexit relationship with the EU and at the implementation of the Protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland.

Since our last Clinic, the two main Unionist party leaders have stepped down and been replaced, accusations have been made that the Ireland/N.Ireland Protocol is destabilizing Northern Ireland’s future political stability and the post-Brexit EU-UK trade agreement has finally been ratified by the European Parliament. But what does this all mean for Northern Ireland?

Join Professor David Phinnemore, Dr Viviane Gravey, Professor Katy Hayward, Dr Billy Melo Araujo and Lisa Whitten for more insight and analysis.

To register for this Zoom webinar, please click here.

“Banksy does Brexit (detail) #banksy #brexit” by dullhunk is licensed under CC BY