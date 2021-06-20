Is the new found love of the great outdoors waning?

One of the positives of the pandemic was more people discovering the pleasure of the great outdoors. As there was nothing else to do more people went out walking in their local parks, forests and beaches. Walking in nature is great for your emotional and physical wellbeing and best of all it’s free.

Out for a stroll at Shaws Bridge, it was noticeably quieter compared to a few months ago, all the more surprising considering what a lovely day it was yesterday. I assume now that the shops, bars and restaurants are open people have been enticed back to them.

There is no argument that people pounding the high street is better for the economy, but the trees are better for your soul.

Photo: Forest next to the Marble Arch Caves in Fermanagh.