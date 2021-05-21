Seeking genuine answers to mass breaches around the Storey funeral is a public service to the whole of NI society

It’s been a torrid week (and not just for the DUP). The Chief Constable Simon Byrne saw the author of a report in the handling of the Bobby Storey fall apart under relatively gentle questioning from Stephen Nolan during the week.

Byrne was left to take most of the flak this week, even though it was revealed that he had sent a letter dated 17 April 2020 to to Health Minister Robin Swann and copied to FM Arlene Foster, DFM Michelle O’Neill and Justice Minister Naomi Long.

In it was a fairly graphic warning:

“The risk of policing fulfilling responsibilities outside our ‘traditional’ role have medium term consequences for public confidence.” He suggested council wardens or environmental health officers should be taking on the role [and] called for “prior consultation” on changes to the regulations, which were amended on numerous occasions.

Was there any prior consultation with the Cops? The report says that this important measure was “not achieved”. Those who wish to see to shut Nolan’s steady probing of this issue down, seem not to understand this really does matter.

As Nolan pointed out on Wednesday’s programme, the direction to change the regulations at the last minute did not come from the health or justice departments but from the Executive Office shortly before the funeral.

The reports chief investigator Matt Parr told Talkback…

“The police priorities were that it wasn’t a major violent incident, serious disorder, that there weren’t really overt displays of paramilitary force as we’ve seen in some other funerals. And I think against that they put enforcement of the regulations as the third priority. That’s what’s caused all the outcry and I understand that, but I think what we’re saying is that in the particular context of Northern Ireland it’s kind of understandable why they had that set of priorities.”

All fine, but the reason Nolan is getting increasing attention from parts of the population who might previously have shunned him as a shock jock is the fact that he brings (otherwise unheard) views to bear on the problem…

Several callers caught my ear on Wednesday, including one who claimed he passed a funeral in the centre of Belfast with what he estimated to have 400 people attending. But it fell to “David” to make the senior point of the whole programme:

See if the police knew I was going to have a riot outside my door in two night’s time, they would be there to stop it. The police knew about the Bobby story funeral. They knew about the celebration the Shankill on Saturday for weeks and they facilitated it. I tried to get two pensioners home on Saturday night at nine o’clock. The police had the Shankill cordoned off at Agnes Street. There was crowds behind them, bonfires in the middle of the road. I couldn’t get two pensioners home that were soaked to the skin. I’m a peaceful person I can’t get people home but if [anyone] wants to stand in the middle of Shankill rioting and fighting and breaking Covid rules they’ll put barriers up to stop me [getting through]. It’s a lot more complex than that the police would say that they facilitated nothing and the police have a decision to make and the decision ultimately is how many lives, how much life can they protect? What you’re saying is the bigger the crowd then you can do what want. If that had have been down south, the Garda would have gone in and baton rounded everything. It would have been stopped. We’ve been standing there letting it happen. Well then what are we going to then? We’re just going to let bully boys rule rule the country? Just throw everything away and forget about it. “Oh there’s going to be trouble we can’t do this, we can’t do that.” The police are there to stop it, not facilitate it.

That’s a nearly unanswerable point being made by someone who lives in an area which (just like Republican West Belfast) which is dominated by a legacy culture of tolerance for paramilitarism, which were it not for Nolan, would get little airing.

As I asked on Wednesday, since the onset of the local institutions we have seen a determination to impose fairly rigid forms of top down control on such matters of controversy to the point where civil authority carries little heft in reality.

This is the case where a senior Sinn Féin MLA (and long serving member of the Policing Board) seeks legal advice over how he is to cooperate with the police in revealing his party’s relation to the mass breach around the Storey funeral.

But it is also the case when it comes to the observance (or lack thereof) of the law around parades and bonfires:

In other words, there ought to be ample common ground for people of good will in all sections of the Northern Irish community to co-operate to see that the law (and its enforcement) is both implemented and widely respected.

And not just in those large swathes of Northern Ireland which never quite felt the heel of a paramilitarist boot on their communities. That, however, requires a firm resistance to the ongoing attempts to divide us into our old tribal camps.

“Belfast, Co. Antrim – Northern Ireland” by Mic V. is licensed under CC BY