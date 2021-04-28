Arlene Foster gives her party a chance to regroup and consider what sort of future it really wants…

So she’s gone. Or she’s rather going. Arlene has given less than a month’s notice that she is resigning from the party leadership on the 20th May and as First Minister at the end June (the end of political season in Northern Ireland).

This seems calculated to take the steam of the present situation, and perhaps copying an old ploy of Peter Robinson’s in slowing things down a crisis in hopes of getting beyond it in some form of regular shape.

Things certainly escalated quickly. Looking for a proximate cause is fine but these are just symptoms of a party that has become deeply out of line both with itself and its historical values.

Her resignation won’t end rich speculation about the future of her party, but ‘as I prepare to depart the political stage’ suggests that Arlene herself sees this as the end of her career in full time professional politics.

My election as leader of the Democratic Unionist Party broke a glass ceiling and I am glad inspired other women to enter politics and spurred them on to take up elected office. I understand the misogynistic criticisms that female public figures have to take and sadly it’s the same for all women in public life. I want to encourage you to keep going and don’t let the online lynch mobs get you down. To the hundreds of Party supporters who have been in touch over the last few days, I say a sincere thank you for the opportunities to serve you and the support you have given me. For almost five and a half years I have been incredibly humbled to have the opportunity to lead the Democratic Unionist Party. I have sought to lead the Party and Northern Ireland away from division and towards a better path. There are people in Northern Ireland with a British identity, others are Irish, others are Northern Irish, others are a mixture of all three and some are new and emerging. We must all learn to be generous to each other, live together and share this wonderful country. The future of unionism and Northern Ireland will not be found in division, it will only be found in sharing this place we all are privileged to call home.

In choosing a woman as leader, this stern faced, male dominated party hoped to put out a newer and more acceptable face to the world. As a victim who had risen above her early experiences of violence hers could have been a story of triumph.

In person, she was warm and human, something reflected in UUP leader Steve Aiken’s warm words of support today. But in public she could be angular, reflexive and highly defensive. As I noted not long after she took over, she had a short fuse.

She has had quite a journey: from seeing her dad crawling back after an IRA gun attack, the school bus bombing that gave her her first public platform to joining the Ulster Unionists and winning an Assembly seat only to defect to the DUP.

That defection along with Lagan Valley MLAs Jeffrey Donaldson and Norah Beare finally broke the UUP’s long hegemony on power within Northern Irish unionism. Culminating, as she mentions in her statement, in her apotheosis in 2016.

She has at least bought her party time to figure out what comes next. As Jon Tonge has pointed out, it is never easy when the big wheel starts to turn backwards on any class of hegemony…

.@JonTonge : “There isn’t a clear ideological direction for the party to go in.” “You either swing to the right – or go and stop the bleeding of votes to Alliance. You can not reconcile those two directions. That’s the problem with this coup.” — Darran Marshall (@DarranMarshall) April 28, 2021

This prospective of decline is the primary impulse for such drastic action on the part of the Assembly party. Unlike the UUP, this is a party with lived experience of what it feels like to eke out a meagre existence in the wilderness.

And it is not something it relishes. It has had two experiences of leadership change. One, the coup in which Peter Robinson ousted the elder Paisley, and then when Robinson seed the woman he’d brought in from the UUP years before.

In ancient times, the life person expectancy of anyone made a clan’s chieftain deputy shortened wildly, as the knives came out. Letting a previous leader to pick their successor occludes any possibility for change and necessary departure.

And change appropriate the contemporary challenges of new times whilst aligning with the long term values of whichever given party. Machiavelli recommended open competition because it kept the prince sharp and state alive.

Arlene schedule now gives the party until early September to shake itself down and sort itself and elect a new leader, and possibly a new First Minister, or failing that force an Assembly election. What unfolds afterwards will decide its future.