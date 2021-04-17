The embers of sectarianism and violent protest never seem to burn out and are all too easily fanned.

“Young people in Northern Ireland are heir to an historical legacy of sectarian social division.”

Acts of Union: Youth culture and sectarianism in Northern Ireland, Desmond Bell, 1990

“North Belfast is witnessing the creation of the next wave of paramilitary gunmen. Today they are aged eight, their stones bouncing harmlessly off the …..police Land Rovers…… But unless things change ….many of these children…….. will know exactly how much sugar is needed in a petrol bomb.”

Belfast streets spawn a new generation of hatred. David McKittrick, The Independent, September 28, 2001

The street violence of the last few weeks, which may or may not have ended, has a context grounded in issues all of which, with varying degrees of emphasis, have been voiced in print, on the airwaves and social media. Whilst you cannot view the present through the lens of 1997 or 2001, the articles from 31 and 20 years ago, have an at least partial and depressingly relevant, if time-bound, resonance with what we have seen and may still witness with greater intensity as mutterings of a ‘long hot summer of protests’ emerge.

The embers of sectarianism and violent protest in pursuit of a political outcome, whatever the conditioning factors, never seem to burn out and are all too easily fanned, even now.

Writing in the Guardian, SDLP Matthew O’Toole, MLA for South Belfast raising the spectre of paramilitary influence, argues that the violence is not all about Brexit. Too keen perhaps to promote his party’s position, his commentary does not go as far by way of analysis as those with fuller knowledge of the area.

Working, often without acknowledgement, to channel concerns into community solutions, they view the violence as counter-productive yet not beyond understanding with its own flawed rationale.

One experienced individual who over the last few days has been meeting with young people who were on the streets, points to the impact of the lockdown. In his words: “Having been cooped up for months, they went “buck mad.” The television screens point to this being true.

“The protestors may not be able to express the detail of Brexit and the NI Protocol but they have a strong sense, a feeling, of being let down by a British government, supported by Dublin and Europe, motivated by the threat of violence in the event of a border in Ireland. It has sent out a dangerous message. In their homes and neighbourhood, they hear and observe the impact of the NI and Ireland Protocol on limiting choice and driving divergence; how Northern Ireland in violation of the will of a majority, still supportive of the Union with the UK, is being ‘annexed ‘to the EU as a pathway to a United Ireland. For some, this is feeding into an older narrative of having gained little from the peace process, of political impotence, educational under-achievement, limited employment opportunities, low self-esteem and disaffection with what is perceived as political policing; the area is stigmatised and demonised. Much has been made of the rhetoric of politicians but this has been simmering for weeks even before the decision not to prosecute anyone over the Bobby Storey funeral

The views of one young man may not prove the rule but is indicative nevertheless, of an underlying problem.

Educated in a non-selective school which serves the area and having achieved success in his A- levels he studied in England and graduated with 2:1 degree. Burdened with a large student loan and unable to find employment in Northern Ireland he has returned to England.

In past conversations he has voiced his experience of the ill-informed perceptions which attach to the Shankill area where he grew up…

“If I said that I aspired to be a doctor or a lawyer I could sense the view that because of my background, this was not for me. I am tarnished with the reputation of coming from a socially- deprived ‘loyalist’ area which tolerates criminality, traps young people into drug-taking and drug-dealing; is uninterested in reconciliation or building a fair, peaceful or tolerant society, and nurtures sectarian attitudes and behaviour. There seems to be no allowance made for the majority who are not on the streets, go to their work, often poorly paid, get on with their lives, embrace cultural diversity in ways to avoid offence, return to learning through adult education, invest in their homes and families and in so doing, reflect the reality of the area. Unlike others in more affluent circumstances they do not presume to tell people how to live their lives when it comes to marriage equality or abortion services and are involved in challenging racism”

Much of this is borne out in the work of academics who have evidence to show that young Protestant non-voters who support the retention of the Union and reside in loyalist areas, are often the most socially liberal when it comes to social justice issues and inter-denominational marriage.

As with any community, there are social and communal challenges but the flawed and poorly informed perceptions reflected in the feelings of a young person seeking to build a future should not add to them. To do this is to impede the pace of change and transformation which is underway; to consign those, yet to catch up, to the margins.

Not to address and facilitate this is to add another lost opportunity to the many which Northern Ireland has failed to grasp- politically, culturally, socially and educationally.

In 2013, Tony Novetel wrote in: ‘Northern Irelands Lost Opportunity: The Frustrated Promise of Political Loyalism’ of the unheralded contribution which loyalism made to the peace process and how its thinking and analysis, in advocating voluntary power-sharing, was often ahead of others in wanting to end conflict and create a ‘just and equitable social democratic state where everyone regardless of religion or class would have a role to play.’

Within an evolutionary process of robust convergence and divergence and against a background of continuing violence perpetrated by all sides, political loyalism eventually supported the Good Friday Agreement and representatives gained seats on Councils and in the Stormont Assembly.

Squeezed by the failure of the IRA to de-commission, the willingness of the various co-guarantors to keep the show on the road at any cost, the opportunism of those opposed to the Agreement and the unwillingness of mainstream unionism to act inclusively towards former prisoners or those associated with them but now committed to peace, this voice of social democratic loyalism moved to the side-lines, is missing from debates and not at the table.

Any opportunity it might have had within a Civic Forum was largely forfeited by political unionism.

It may not speak for all in those areas where the violence is taking place across Northern Ireland but it speaks for some and is too often seen as a rival or threat by political unionism.

In 2008, when Reg, now Lord Empey, and leader of the UUP at the time reached out to the late David Ervine MLA to join the UUP Assembly group, the association caused unease within the party and led to resignations. Lord Empey was seen as acting merely to increase numbers and influence at Stormont but to settle for this as the whole explanation is to do injustice to both David Ervine and Reg Empey.

The initiative did not last. Perhaps it foundered on notions of who is appropriate to lead.

During the ‘flag protest’ when a unionist forum was established, one leading unionist was heard to speculate at a gathering: ‘Everyone knows it will not last.’ It didn’t and is now widely seen to have been a strategy to take the heat out of what were counter-productive protests and cool loyalist ardour.

With such gestures, political unionism acts towards the loyalist constituency. Occasionally, money is directed towards organisations useful at election time but the underlying problems are not addressed other than through policy documents and limited actions.

Mental health issues, high suicide rates, poverty, inequality, limited employment opportunities and persistent educational under-achievement that affect the lives of some, are not solved They may find their way into a Programme for Government but to what avail?

Reconciliation attempts to precede reparation.

Opportunities for communities to lead themselves and find a voice in addressing issues which prevail are limited and undermined by personal and party conflicts which characterise institutional politics. It is the political parties which in an act and react game of cult-like political power- play, prioritise constitutional and binary issues over all others.

This is when the political rhetoric and displays of ‘look at what we can do’ come into play. Vulnerable young people who have received fine-tuned and unquestioning attitudes from familial and group-think narratives of a contentious past in what South African academic and writer JD Jansen refers to as ‘knowledge in the blood’, are sucked in to the vortex and then roundly condemned.

Those who rush to condemn could do well to ask if they have played a role in helping to mould the problem for often the street theatre is reflective of views safely cocooned on the comfortable seats.

Much of political unionism is inherently conservative whilst aspiring to inclusion. ‘What we have we hold’refers to privilege, position, money and power as much as territory. This inspires an ideological stance which is risk averse and labours its way towards modernity.

It has an over-developed sense of the threat from within as well as from without and is resistant to radical reform. Eventually these evolve into binary priorities and indifference towards societal issues; groups become de-humanised as political pawns easier to lead and restrict within a sectarian silo where the threat of the ‘other’ catches voters like bait on a hook.

Strategy is informed by staying afloat and retaining the core vote.

When the heat of an election is over, a gulf is drawn between representatives and the represented. This is exacerbated by an obsession to hold on to power and the sniff of corruption that betrays any sense of service or humility. The conditions which shape the violence seen on the streets are not addressed satisfactorily.

Educational under-achievement of Protestant boys which leaves them vulnerable to disaffection and is seen as sustaining sectarian attitudes has been tabled as a concern since 2002 at least.

In March 2011, A Call to Action was issued by Dawn Purvis, then an MLA and the Working Group on Educational disadvantage and the Protestant working class. In 2015, the PUP issued Dream, Seek, Educate Achieve! Education: Getting it right for every child.

In 2016 the DUP issued No Child Left Behind: A Report on Educational Underachievement in Northern Ireland and in 2020, the Minister of Education Peter Weir, a DUP MLA convened a panel of experts to address links between educational under-achievement and social disadvantage.

Sitting alongside these are various papers issued by the UUP from the post Good Friday Agreement era and onwards addressing similar issues. Yet the problem, as some schools go from strength to strength, persists.

If educational underachievement feeds social disadvantage which feeds into sectarianism which ignites on to the streets and channelled as election fodder, stigmatises neighbourhoods wherein people’s life chances, in spite of their educational attainment are limited and have a pre-occupied representation, this is a circle which has to be broken.

In condemning the violence, politicians and the churches which retain a major influence in education, may in their condemnation need to look within.

Of the four main churches, which itself is exclusive terminology, three retain an influence in the governance of our largely segregated and selective system of schooling. Alongside family influences, the leadership, ethos and informal curriculum of schools plays a major role in the lives of young people in terms of culture, social values and aspiration.

Facilitated by educational policy these inhabit a system designed to keep apart and within narrow parameters, shield from alternative thinking. Globalism is now a significant challenge to the neat fit of the singular story.

In most schools, leadership at all levels can plan, encourage, track and raise standards but is not in a position to solve issues which are brought into a school and impinge on the best of intentions; especially where these are shaped by religion and political events.

Historically there has been a too close relationship between the two and acting together, intentionally or otherwise, they can hardwire narrow cultural and social attitudes in terms of symbols, rituals, traditions and choices in sport, cultural expression and curricular choices which underpin notions of certainty, discourage pluralism and cultural diversity.

Closed circuits of attitudinal transmission will not challenge sectarianism and may achieve the opposite by giving it respectability. Even Shared Education can accommodate it and shadow dance around deep divisions.

Citizenship, in the absence of a huge portion of the diversity that pertains, is itself absent.

That the violence which took place was unacceptable is without challenge but is to condemn it enough? Is there not a moral commitment to fellow human beings to understand what has driven it, to address concerns and prioritize reflection on the foundations of the community and those institutions which continue to accept the madness of segregation, inequality and other factors which sustain conditions wherein sectarianism and associated violence survives?

