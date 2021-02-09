The future cannot be solely about the NI Protocol, so be the unionist you need to be…

Without any obvious sense of irony, Ian Paisley Junior MP, having managed to unashamedly associate theIRA with Catholicism a few days before, sought to corral Prime Minister Boris Johnston with the inference that, if he is a unionist, then he is not the type of unionist which Unionism needs. It begs the question: what does it need?

Unionists and those who identify as pro-union need to address this beyond groaning and grandstanding. At the moment evidence abounds as to what it doesn’t need.

Whilst polling and surveys by NI Life and Times, University of Liverpool and others indicate no markedly increased number favouring Irish Unity, they make less favourable reading for political unionism. The recent Lucidtalk poll indicates a decline in support for the DUP with no significant gains as a result for its main rival the UUP.

Anecdotal evidence in communities suggests that a switch from the DUP to the TUV is taking place as a result of the NI Protocol but is this just a case of re-allocating allegiances within a declining constituency? That this is likely to provide a unionist and pro-Union constituency with the unionism it needs, seems a forlorn hope at present with unionism potentially clutching at straws and maybe setting itself up to fail.

In strategic terms, are calls for the NI Protocol to be set aside at this stage grounded in reality? It has been negotiated by the UK and the EU, approved by both houses in Parliament and carries the endorsement of the non-Unionist parties in the NI Assembly, not to mention Washington. Political unionism at Westminster in the guise of the DUP, knowing the constitutional risks facilitated this. Other options were available but with DUP endorsement were rejected. When votes were close, Sinn Fein absenteeism was a contributing factor but the DUP gifted what it was seeking.

The horse bolted from the stable; the DUP assisted in loosening the bolt.

The anticipated problems which were predictable from the not so oven-ready deal ofPrime Minister, Boris Johnston, are now unfolding. Unionism needs to address their impact in Northern Ireland by bringing realistic proposals to the table. Arguments will not be won by bluster and demands but evidence and solution-based resolution to the many difficulties arising from the Protocol and the clumsy actions of the EU Commission. There are processes in place within the Joint Committee and other structures and they will need to be shown to be ineffective first.

But, there are other issues for unionism.

With the NI Protocol acting as a potential tipping point, there is no better time for political unionism to reflect on how it has brought Northern Ireland to where it is and produce a roadmap for going forward before the political drift backwards gathers more momentum.

The future cannot be solely about the NI Protocol. It will suit the strategy of some if this is the case and serve as an electoral rallying cry for parties most comfortable when elections become a zero-sum game based on binary headcounts.

Presenting divergence in trading arrangements as constitutional divergence and a departure from the checks and balances within the Good Friday Agreement resonates with many who feel their identity compromised by the NI Protocol. There is merit in this argument especially when the Internal Market Act and possible future changes in EU legislation and directives come into the mix.

However, many of these same Unionists were quite happy to diverge when it came to a Gaelic Language Act, Marriage Equality and relaxing legislation on abortion. The consequence of this was to drain away affinity with unionism within Great Britain as a wall of indifference and disassociation was built.

It is unlikely that the recent racially loaded comments by Gregory Campbell MP betraying an offensive disregard for diversity will do other than put more bricks in the wall.

Many families have close relatives living in Great Britain and will know the negative impact of the stance of some unionists on issues of equality and rights and what was seen as the prejudicial and offensive arguments delivered by Unionist representatives in Parliament and on the media. The lack of that same inclusivity and pluralism which defines communities in the rest of the United Kingdom is seen as abhorrent and uncharacteristic of the British mainstream.

Any sense of shared identity is weakened and this invites indifference towards other matters. One outcome is that individuals in the rest of the United Kingdom are not as exercised by the NI Protocol or as focused on the constitutional nuances as political unionism in Northern Ireland. Ironically, the strongest support for a more liberal and tolerant society akin to British values of respect for diversity lies within the younger but non-voting pro-Union population in Northern Ireland.

Below the noise of the political rhetoric, communities at the grassroots, wrestling with a pandemic, redundancies, concerns with growing debt, delayed medical treatment, student loans being carried by sons, daughters and grand-children facing an uncertain economic future are not focused solely on potential constitutional change.

They are justifiably looking for targeted outcomes to address problems and delivery of the same. A similar context applies to the NI Protocol. The focus across the community is on interruption to work, haulage, supply chains, food supplies and the potential worsening of problems at the end of the grace period.

Allowing this to be identified as solely a unionist and constitutional issue skews the debate unhelpfully. It is about access to trade and markets, choice, convenience and quality of life. The vast majority, including unionists, did not favour a border in Ireland and in the absence of unionism proposing workable solutions, even where they might have been available through the strands of the GFA, the Protocol is the outcome.

As it unfolds further and we come to see how intrusive it will be in terms of the constitutional position, there may come a need to emulate Gina Miller when she successfully challenged legislation as Parliament wrestled with the Withdrawal Agreement and Brexit Deal but many at the moment want to see current difficulties addressed and explore possibilities to prosper.

If the principle of consent and the Good Friday Agreement have been set aside as some suggest and this is reinforced judicially, there will be more solid ground than at present for review of the NI Protocol and placing it outside partisan politics. The priority now however is surely to work constructively and incrementally to address existing and anticipated problems.

Constitutional insecurities and the principle of consent are always at the centre of unionist politics. But, this seems to produce an imbalance in narrow thinking which in turn produces a disconnect between the needs of the community and its vision for what it wants Northern Ireland to look like.

Increasingly this is to do with rights, quality of life, economic prosperity and stability. Politics which does not prioritise these will freeze the electorate out of its narrative. In the longer term this could be a greater risk to the principle of consent.

In the case of unionism, this will not be the type of unionism that it needs to be. With the horse having bolted, it’s time for a fresh mount from a different stable.

