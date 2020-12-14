Why did more than 1000 people queue outside Primark at midnight during a pandemic?

I don’t know about you, but at midnight on Friday night, I was tucked up in bed snoozing. Some of our fellow citizens, on the other hand, thought it was a better idea to traipse down to Primark in the Abbey Centre for some midnight shopping. Unfortunately over a thousand people also had the same idea and the queue to get in was over a mile long.

At this point you may be thinking, WTF? Let me explain.

The good people of Primark thought it would be a great idea to open their store for 36 hours straight because there is nothing minimum wage staff enjoy more than folding jeans at 4 am. With the pubs being closed and people being bored, a good chunk of them decided, sure wouldn’t it be fun to make a midnight trip to Primark?

 

It was incredibility irresponsible of the Abbey Centre and Primark to have such an event during the pandemic. Stephen Nolan is going to eviscerate them and frankly, they deserve it.

What does it say about our society that the most contentious events during a pandemic are an IRA funeral and queues for Primark?

