Why did more than 1000 people queue outside Primark at midnight during a pandemic?

I don’t know about you, but at midnight on Friday night, I was tucked up in bed snoozing. Some of our fellow citizens, on the other hand, thought it was a better idea to traipse down to Primark in the Abbey Centre for some midnight shopping. Unfortunately over a thousand people also had the same idea and the queue to get in was over a mile long.

Primark AbbeyCentre last night we didn’t bother queuing up because it was absolutely massive and the police were there as well in my pics is only half of what you see lol was right around the corner too! pic.twitter.com/n9Cs10Co9G — Natasha Wallace (@Natasha17070268) December 12, 2020

At this point you may be thinking, WTF? Let me explain.

The good people of Primark thought it would be a great idea to open their store for 36 hours straight because there is nothing minimum wage staff enjoy more than folding jeans at 4 am. With the pubs being closed and people being bored, a good chunk of them decided, sure wouldn’t it be fun to make a midnight trip to Primark?

Come as you are…

Whether your go-to is off-duty style, fancy festive wear or PJ chic, we're here for you. Primark, Abbey Centre will open Friday 11th December 9am and STAY OPEN all the way through until 6pm Saturday 12th December. 33 HOURS! #primark #abbeycentre pic.twitter.com/LAjbXVPO5u — Abbey Centre (@abbeycentre) December 8, 2020

It was incredibility irresponsible of the Abbey Centre and Primark to have such an event during the pandemic. Stephen Nolan is going to eviscerate them and frankly, they deserve it.

Day 1 of shops reopening… Happy? @sinnfeinireland & @duponline But it's ok, wet pubs, outdoor sporting events and house visits are still a no go, but this is… Remember this! Remember when its time to vote! #Primark #AbbeyCentre #yafuckedthatoneup pic.twitter.com/2uAINSxcM0 — ❄TheBelfastShowman❄ (@DannyMcComish) December 12, 2020

What does it say about our society that the most contentious events during a pandemic are an IRA funeral and queues for Primark?

