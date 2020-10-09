Time for the UK and the EU, with Dublin’s new government’s encouragement, to agree a #Brexit deal

In Ireland and the EU post Brexit, former senior Irish diplomat, advocate for IREXIT and member of the Irish Talks Team at Stormont in 1998, Dr Ray Bassett, cites the ‘weaponizing’ of the border as pivotal to producing an ideological tug – o’–war throughout Brexit. Politics took priority over trade talks which could have resolved the issue of the border at an earlier stage. Other issues took precedence and the political geography of Ireland proved useful leverage.

Also critical of political leadership in the United Kingdom, the book explains how the strategy, as foreseen, narrowed talks into the corrosive constitutional territory. Lauded as protecting the Good Friday Agreement and preventing a ‘hard border’ it delivered a downward spiral ‘contrary to the terms ‘of the Agreement. The Withdrawal Agreement and the NI Protocol resulted.

This could not have been done without the compliance of the government in Dublin. Yet, when deemed expedient, as Covid-19 figures rose in the North West, Gardai placed controls on roads between neighbouring counties in Northern Ireland and County Donegal and the border became harder.

There were no hastily arranged protests. Seeing no cause for alarm, Guy Verhofstaad, Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi remained silent. There were no repetitions of promises that Nationalists would not be ‘left behind.’ It has not gone unnoticed.

Political unionism has responded predictably. Less evident is the attitude within the politically unaligned pro-Union constituency, many of whom voted to remain in the EU, viewed Brexit as contrary to their worldview and hoped for a second referendum.

Nationalists, Republicans and others conclude that this is a group now more likely to consider Irish reunification. Certainly, this is discussed but does not mean that people like what they see on offer. In addition, former remainers, sharing the analysis of well-respected RTE EU Correspondent Tony Connelly, that ‘EU ideological intransigence’ has led to ‘tension between ideology and trade,’ are less prone to look back.

Accepting the will of the majority within the United Kingdom and mirroring the approach of Labour Leader Keir Starmer MP, they channel energy into facing the challenges which lie ahead, protecting rights and building, in an inclusive Northern Ireland, a fair society and prosperous economy.

Believing that the negotiations should first and foremost have been about facilitating trade and securing other issues of mutual benefit, they see in the stance of the EU, begun in its careless and dismissive attitude to the principle of consent, a pattern which threatens to deliver, in the words of Simon Coveney TD, “an enormous failure of politics and diplomacy.”

It is not the only shift. Pro-Union voters who aspire to a reconciled and shared Northern Ireland and lent votes to the Alliance party, are beginning to view the party as positioning, through its decision-making in Councils, the Assembly and the House of Commons, where it can no longer be seen as ‘neutral’ on the Union.

This does not reflect a hardening of opinion for there will no great rush back to traditional unionist political parties but rather a limit to the tolerance of political leadership which seems to be inherently conflictual and intent on talking past each other. The United Kingdom is not immune.

Whether or not the proposed changes to the Withdrawal Agreement in the Internal Market Bill are a tactical ploy, it must have been understood that it would push politics to the extreme and widen the gap.

The EU walked quickly into it to increase the complexity of an already complex process. Would it not have been better from for all sides to lean towards the centre and filter decision-making through a desire for an agreement?

The interests of the Republic of Ireland have been an important consideration before and since Brexit. For a time, it seemed the winds were blowing in a favourable direction. If, however, as Bassett himself suggests there was too “emotional an attachment to Anglo-Phobia” and Dublin tied itself “into a straitjacket “over the handling of Brexit, it can only have got tighter with a change of leadership in London and the possibility of a No Deal growing stronger. Is it time for a re-think?

Recent articles in the Irish Times regarding the economic consequences for the Irish Road Haulage industry and trade of any disruption to the land bridge, coupled with proposals for a Common Travel Convention, nostalgia for Ireland’s special bond with its nearest neighbour and the need for a new framework in UK-Irish relations point, do they not, to a need for Ireland to lobby for an end to the current race to the bottom that a No Deal would deliver?

If Northern Ireland was deemed a special case, then by implication, the same applies to the Republic of Ireland. This should sharpen focus on the need to get the last 10% of a deal which we are told is 90% agreed, signed off. The complexity of the remaining issues cannot be easily dismissed but if approached in a spirit of reasonable compromise as opposed to a stand-off, are they insurmountable?

The opportunity to stop Brexit has gone and there is going to be a divergence in different areas. These will present challenges for all so there is little to be achieved by jettisoning responsibility to find agreement. The United Kingdom and the EU have both proved capable of flexibility in negotiations and application of regulations. The government in Dublin is in a position to urge that they do so again.

The EU paid scant attention to the views of the politics of pro-Unionism first time around and many find the Withdrawal Agreement and the NI Protocol an unwelcome imposition. Agreeing a deal would remove some of its more contentious clauses and avoid any splintering of developing North-South goodwill.

As both areas face problems posed by Covid and begin to explore possibilities for greater collaboration, let’s hope the UK and the EU, with Dublin’s new Martin led government encouragement, to find a way to agree.

