TheReset Podcast – Steve Bradley on the future of Derry…

In this podcast, we discuss the future of Derry and the Northwest. In particular, we discuss:

The future of Ulster University in Derry or lack thereof

The potential for an independent University

How Covid-19 will affect Derry, in particular, fewer people having to commute to Belfast for work

The potential for Derry to become a green city by reducing car travel in the city

How Derry will need to rely on more bottom-up redevelopment





