Podcast: #CargoOfBricks talks to Ian Parsley on Northern Ireland’s response to #Covid19

Well, since everyone else is doing one, I thought I would take a plunge into podcasting with short weekly conversations with someone who I think can add value to our understanding of the changing world around us.

This week, I spoke to Ian Parsley whose frequently updated blog you should definitely put on your reading list for its incisive analysis of many aspects government, and most recently for his coverage of Covid 19.

In it we cover:

How Northern Ireland was lucky to get Stormont back to work on time

How the UK’s and the Republic’s efforts compare with the approaches of other European countries

Why honesty in the shortcomings of our initial responses is key to learning how to better respond to a second wave.

The video below has a subtitle option if you click on CC:

Enjoy and see you next week. In the meantime, you can subscribe to Cargo of Bricks, Slugger TV, and other podcasts on Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts or Spotify.