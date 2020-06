This interview with Dr. Paddy Mallon of St Vincent’s hospital in Dublin is just great and it shows exactly where the real battle lines in this fight lie. It’s primarily with us to take a calm line between complacency and hysteria. Hat tip Ian Parsley on Twitter.

Mick is founding editor of Slugger. He has written papers on the impacts of the Internet on politics and the wider media and is a regular guest and speaking events across Ireland, the UK and Europe. Twitter: @MickFealty