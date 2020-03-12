Ireland to ‘shut down’ from 6pm tonight to reduce the spread of Covid-19. Will Northern Ireland follow?

RTÉ News reports on Taoiseach Leo Varadkar pulling out all the stops to halt the spread of Covid-19

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said the country’s schools, colleges and childcare facilities are to close in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. From 6pm today, schools, colleges and childcare facilities will close. In relation to cultural institutions, indoor gatherings of more than 100 people will not be permitted and a maximum outdoor gathering of 500 people will be allowed. The restrictions will stay in place until 29 March. Where it is possible to work remotely people should do so, he said, adding that we need the public and businesses to take a sensible approach to coronavirus. Mr Varadkar made the announcement in Washington DC where he is visiting as part of the St Patrick’s Day celebrations, much of which have been cancelled in light of coronavirus.

You would like to think us being an island and all they are keeping Stormont in the loop. This is the one time we really need our local politicians not to dither.

Dr Claire Donnelly Infectious diseases specialist with expertise in infectious diseases epidemiology had this to say on the latest WHO Statement:

This is a very powerful speech from the WHO Director general. It is clear that no healthcare system in the world could manage a massive surge of Covid 19. This can only be managed by actions in the community to reduce infections and flatten the epidemic curve. We all have to protect our hospitals so they can continue to look after people with coronavirus and other emergencies. For most people this infection is mild, but for some it is not. For people who have mild disease, they will be fine, but they need to stop infecting as many other people as possible. This will allow the health service to manage the minority who need treatment in a hospital. We need to protect our-selves our families and our communities. Handwashing is important to reduce infection, but this is also a respiratory infection where droplets are inhaled from close contact with people who have an infection. Masks have no benefit in the community, but social distancing will reduce the risk of transmission. We will have to devote large efforts to finding cases and isolating people. People who are worried about their businesses and the economy have legitimate concerns. However, the impact of inaction would be greater to the economy. There is a small window of time to contain this very infectious virus and prevent a surge in cases. This statement from the WHO gives guidance to what is required.

A lot of schools are off next Monday and Tuesday for the St Patricks Day, maybe we need to play it safe and just keep all schools closed? Whatever happens, keep calm and make some plans for working for home, minding the kids if they are off school etc. Do not panic buy, but do be enough extra food to cover you if you are housebound for a week or two.

Be aware of rumours and fake information on social media. Stick to the official advice. UK Gov Advice site | Irish Government Advice site.

Stay safe. Wash your hands. And try not to freak the feck out.