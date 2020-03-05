Pandemics come and go; but smoking, air pollution and poverty are ever present…

The always excellent Dr Phil Hammond gives a much-needed sense of perspective on the Coronavirus outbreak in his latest MD column for Private Eye. Click the image below to enlarge it to read the text, read all 3 images.

In a world that continues to lose its mind, it’s always reassuring to have the comforting common sense of Private Eye, and “MD” in particular. pic.twitter.com/Ee5IPk1Nzi — Are you on crack? (@Cymroid) March 4, 2020

They estimate there are around 8.8m early deaths a year worldwide caused by outdoor air pollution alone. Locally in Belfast poor air quality has been linked to 178 deaths in a single year.

Last December the air pollution in Letterkenny in Donegal was worse than New Delhi.

China’s lockdown measures to minimize further coronavirus infections have created one unexpected benefit — a dramatic improvement to the nation’s air quality https://t.co/fXwyGf0in4 — Bloomberg (@business) March 2, 2020

Then there are the tens of thousands of deaths caused by austerity. If the government put as much effort into fighting poverty and inequally we would all be a lot healthier.

Photo by Foto-Rabe is licensed under CC BY-NC-SA