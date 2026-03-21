Elle magazine UK would not be a likely place to stumble upon our geopolitical situation, but there we have it. Their April 2026 cover girl, Nicola Coughlan, was set a challenge of picking Tayto crisps from Walkers crisps in a blind taste test, with a hilarious twist.

When the packets were revealed, she declared the test ‘null’ as they were Northern Irish Tayto. She went on to explain,

“We have Northern Irish Tayto, and we have the Republic of Ireland Tayto which are called the Free Stayto.”

I found this hilarious having never heard the nickname before. But it did give me pause to think, what would happen to Northern Irish Tayto if there was a United Ireland? Would both flavours be preserved? Would Northern Irish Tayto be rebranded as Troubles-era Tayto?

The questions surrounding the future of the island of Ireland have been bubbling just under the surface for the past decade, since Brexit and one view will be safeguarding against the erosion of the Northern Irish flavour, and I am not talking about crisps.

So, when we can politicise something as trivial as crisps, is there any hope for a shared future?

Sarah Kirkwood is from Belfast and works as a medical secretary.