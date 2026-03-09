State Schools, Church Governors: Time for a Separation? Part 1

Paul Givan has been moving quickly on education reform. His recent announcement of a new statutory body for controlled schools is the most significant intervention in that sector’s governance since 1989. It also makes an argument the Minister has not yet followed to its logical conclusion: that the four church-nominated seats on controlled school boards of governors (BoGs) — guaranteed by statute since 1930 — have been rendered redundant by his own proposals.

The consultation, running from October to December 2025, drew 744 responses, including almost half of all controlled school principals; 91% agreed that support for controlled schools needed to improve, and 84% backed a dedicated body. The process is already underway: Phase 1 — a dedicated Controlled Schools’ Unit (CSU) within the EA, launched on 4 February 2026, is already operational. The proposed Phase 2 statutory body will go further, mirroring the remit of the Council for Catholic Maintained Schools (CCMS): it will become the managing authority for the sector, developing and promoting its ethos, supporting governors and principals, coordinating school provision, and employing teaching staff. Once that body is established, the justification for retaining unelected denominational nominees on controlled school boards — four seats out of nine, allocated not by election but by appointment from the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, the Church of Ireland, and the Methodist Church in Ireland — will have been removed.

The Performance Gap

That the controlled sector needs dedicated structural support is not seriously in dispute. Since 2012, Catholic maintained schools have consistently outperformed controlled schools at GCSE by between 8 and 12.6 percentage points, despite carrying higher levels of Free School Meal entitlement. Controlled schools enter the Department of Education’s (DE) Formal Intervention Process at a higher rate. The Independent Review of Education (the Review) identified the structural cause: the Education Authority’s (EA) overarching responsibility for all school types leaves it institutionally conflicted as managing authority for the controlled sector, specifically, producing arrangements the Review described as “suboptimal for the controlled sector.” Consultation respondents said the same thing more directly. The EA was described as “fragmented and incoherent”; the Controlled Schools Support Council (CSSC), the sector’s existing advocacy body, was noted to have “no real teeth to make a significant difference.”

The 1930 Settlement

The Givan proposals answer the question of BoG composition for reasons rooted in what the transferor seats are and where they came from. When the three main Protestant churches transferred their schools to state control in the late 1920s and 1930s, they did so on terms extracted through sustained resistance to the Education Act (Northern Ireland) 1923 — the work of the 7th Marquess of Londonderry, Northern Ireland’s first Minister of Education, whose original framework had sought a genuinely non-denominational, state-led system. The churches refused to transfer on those terms, and the Education Act (Northern Ireland) 1930 delivered their price: transferring churches received 50% of management committee seats in exchange for relinquishing ownership. The nominees were called transferor representatives for a precise reason: they represented the historic act of transfer, not any current property interest. Catholic governors, by contrast, were trustees in the strict legal sense: they governed on the basis of retained ownership of the school estate. Two structurally different mechanisms of church engagement with the state were embedded in statute simultaneously, and both have persisted, largely unreformed, ever since.

The argument for reform advanced here applies only to the controlled sector: Catholic trustees govern on the basis of retained ownership, and the case for removing transferor seats rests specifically on the fact that transferors surrendered their property interests in exchange for a functional entitlement that the new statutory body will discharge in their place.

The transferor seats have been diluted but never abolished. The Astin Report of 1979 introduced parent and teacher governors, reducing the churches’ share from 50% to four out of nine seats on the most common controlled primary BoG configuration, as subsequently fixed by the Education and Libraries (Northern Ireland) Order 1986 (the 1986 Order). Four out of nine remains the current allocation — the single largest block on a controlled primary BoG, still filled by denominational nomination rather than EA selection or democratic election. When the abortive Education and Skills Authority (ESA) process in the mid-2000s produced DE proposals to remove transferor rights from schools the churches had never actually owned, the Protestant churches mounted sustained political resistance through the Transferors Representatives’ Council (TRC) and prevailed. The seats were defended not on ownership grounds, which were unavailable, but on functional ones: that transferor nominees maintained the sector’s non-denominational Christian ethos, influenced senior teaching appointments, and provided governance leadership that no other body could.

A Justification Without a Future

That functional justification had real historical substance. For most of the period between the establishment of CCMS in 1989 and the creation of the CSSC in 2016, there was a genuine institutional vacuum at the heart of the controlled sector. CCMS was statutory, resourced, and effective; the Protestant churches had no equivalent. Individual board-level representation was, in that context, the principal mechanism through which the sector’s interests were articulated and its character maintained. It is understandable that the churches fought to protect it.

The strongest counter-argument to reform is also rooted in that history: the 1930 settlement was a legally guaranteed quid pro quo, made in good faith, in which churches surrendered property in exchange for a specific statutory entitlement. Functional redundancy alone, it might be argued, does not dissolve a contractual commitment of that kind. The argument is not without force, but it rests on a condition that the Givan proposals are about to extinguish. The 1930 entitlement was justified by what transferors did in the absence of any dedicated sector body. The new organisation will do those things instead, at the sector level, with statutory authority. Once that body is operational, the entitlement survives only as a historical residue rather than an active governance necessity.

What the New Body Does

The proposed body will develop and promote the controlled sector’s ethos as a statutory function. It will employ teaching staff and prepare a scheme of appointment. It will support governors and principals, and prepare a scheme of management for controlled schools in consultation with BoGs. These are the same functions transferor nominees have claimed to perform on individual boards, now assigned to a dedicated body operating with statutory authority, professional resources, and accountability to the Northern Ireland Assembly. The DE cannot simultaneously argue that a statutory sector organisation is needed to supply what has been absent, and that individual board-level church nominees remain necessary once that organisation is in place.

JR87

The Supreme Court judgment in JR87 [2025] UKSC 40, delivered on 19 November 2025, adds a dimension to this argument that goes beyond the DE’s own reform proposals. The case concerned RE teaching and collective worship at a controlled primary school, and the Court upheld the original finding that the pupil’s rights under the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) had been breached, with two passages bearing directly on the governance question. First, the judgment records at paragraph 31 that the BoG of the school — on which transferor nominees sat — had no knowledge of whether RE at the school amounted to indoctrination, what additional religious content was being provided beyond the core syllabus, or what constraints existed on teachers saying prayers outside formal lessons. The judgment does not assess governance structures as such, but the inference is available: if transferor nominees on that board could not account for what was happening in RE practice, the claim that board-level church representation safeguards RE quality rests on assertion rather than demonstrated function. Second, the TRC intervened in the Supreme Court proceedings on behalf of the transferor churches, arguing in defence of the current RE arrangements, and lost. Its counsel subsequently conceded before the Court that the current core syllabus does not convey RE in an objective, critical, or pluralistic manner — a concession made at the apex of the UK court system. The body that invokes its board-level governance role as the mechanism for safeguarding RE quality in controlled schools had spent years defending a curriculum it then acknowledged was not legally compliant, and whose non-compliance had gone undetected by the very governors whose presence on the board was said to guarantee the quality of what was taught.

The Grammar Anomaly

The controlled sector provides its own internal evidence. Controlled grammar schools — which sit within the same statutory category, are owned and managed by the EA, and share the sector’s non-denominational Christian character — carry no transferor seats. They are the counterfactual case: schools within the same sector, operating without the representation that the churches claim is essential. They function without it. Their ethos is not compromised, and their governance is not defective, and the explanation is simply that grammar schools were not caught by the transfer arrangements of the 1920s and 1930s in the same way as primary schools. The churches never successfully extended the 1930 logic to them as they did to post-1945 state-built primary schools through the Education Act (Northern Ireland) 1968. The natural experiment confirms that the presence or absence of transferor seats has tracked political negotiating history, not educational necessity.

The Reform

The reform the argument requires is the replacement of unelected denominational nominees with elected community governors — a democratic reform rather than an anti-church one, and that the churches themselves should be better placed to accept once the new statutory body is operational. Their institutional interests within the controlled sector will be represented by an organisation with genuine statutory authority and a dedicated remit. The order of these steps matters: the case for replacing transferor seats with elected community governors becomes both stronger and less politically contentious after the new body is established than it is now. Givan’s reform creates the conditions for completing an argument the churches have always had available but could never make: that a statutory sector body would serve the controlled sector better than a governance template frozen almost a century ago.

Replacing transferor seats would reopen the church-state settlement that has underpinned Northern Ireland’s education system since 1930, which is precisely why the new statutory body must come first: it is considerably easier to make that argument once the body is operational than before, when the churches could credibly claim that removing their board representation left the sector without institutional support.

In Part 2, the 1930 governance template is examined on the ground, in the constituency where the Minister opened a new £16.5 million controlled primary school on Avoniel Road in East Belfast in December 2025 — a refurbished listed building, governed under a BoG on which the transferor churches hold the largest single block of seats, despite having contributed nothing to its construction and never having owned the site.

Sources: In the matter of an application by JR87 and another for Judicial Review [2025] UKSC 40; Department of Education: Consultation Summary Report on Proposals to Establish a New Organisation to Support Controlled Schools (January 2026); Department of Education: Written Ministerial Statement — Publication of Consultation Summary Report: New Organisation to Support Controlled Schools (16 January 2026); Department of Education: Establishment of a New Organisation to Support Controlled Schools — Consultation Document (October 2025); Department of Education: Dedicated Controlled Schools’ Unit launched (4 February 2026) [education-ni.gov.uk]; Independent Review of Education: Final Report (December 2023); Education and Libraries (Northern Ireland) Order 1986, Schedule 4; Education Reform (Northern Ireland) Order 1989, Articles 142–143; Education Act (Northern Ireland) 1968; Armstrong, R. (2017). Schooling, the Protestant churches and the state in Northern Ireland: a tension resolved? Irish Educational Studies; Donnelly, C. (2000). Churches and the governing of schools in Northern Ireland. Cambridge Journal of Education

El Cavador is a Slugger reader from Belfast with a particular interest in education