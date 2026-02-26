When it comes to sport, should we be more Norwegian?

In the recent Winter Olympics, Norway topped the medal table, an impressive feat for a country of only 5 million people. Now, obviously, they have two things going for them:

They’re absolutely loaded and can invest in sport. They have a lot of snow, which I imagine is useful for winter sports.

But there does seem to be something else more important going on, Norway’s attitude to youth sport. A recent post from writer Brad Stulberg gives a good insight:

Norway consistently wins the most medals at the Winter Olympic Games, with a population of just 5.6 million people. A big part of their success is how they treat youth sports—and it’s the opposite of what we do in the US. Here’s what we can learn from Norway: 1. Scorekeeping:… pic.twitter.com/ypcePlZLmP — Brad Stulberg (@BStulberg) February 12, 2026

It does seem obvious that if you make something fun for kids, they enjoy it more. Try telling this to the sideline parents who scream abuse at the kids and referees in football matches all over the country.

I utterly hated PE at school and tried everything to avoid it. Team sports and I don’t mix. But I got into doing the parkruns when they started and have nearly done 400 of them. If you can find an activity you enjoy, that is half the battle.

This matters, because our public health situation is grim. In Northern Ireland, around 65% of adults are overweight or obese. Nearly one in three children leave primary school overweight or obese. Physical inactivity contributes to around 1 in 6 deaths in the UK, comparable to smoking. The cost to the NHS runs into billions each year. But these statistics, while alarming, miss the human texture of the problem. It is not that people are lazy. It is that somewhere along the way, movement became associated with humiliation, punishment, or boredom.

Contrast this with Norway.

Norway has one of the most active populations in Europe. Around 70% of Norwegian adults exercise at least once a week. Among children, participation in sport and outdoor activity is even higher. But the key difference is cultural. Norwegian children are not funnelled early into hyper-competitive systems. The emphasis is on play, exploration, and enjoyment. Competition exists, but it is not the organising principle. The organising principle is lifelong participation.

They even have a concept for it: friluftsliv. It roughly translates as “open-air living,” but it goes deeper than that. It is the idea that being outside, moving through nature, is not an activity. It is simply part of being human. And the results show up everywhere. Lower obesity rates. Better mental health outcomes. Higher life expectancy. But also something less measurable. A population that moves without self-consciousness.

In addition to elite sportspeople, we need more people who feel comfortable moving their bodies without fear of embarrassment or failure. We need fewer screaming parents and more adults quietly modelling enjoyment. More walking. More cycling. More Saturday mornings spent shuffling around parks in the drizzle.

Exercise has been described as the magic pill. If you were able to bottle the benefits of exercise, it would be a blockbuster drug. More exercise has been consistently shown to be the most effective treatment for a massive range of physical and mental issues.

Regular exercise reduces the risk of heart disease by around 30 to 40 percent. It lowers the risk of type 2 diabetes by up to 50 percent. It significantly reduces the risk of stroke, certain cancers, dementia, and osteoporosis. It lowers blood pressure, improves cholesterol profiles, strengthens the immune system, and improves sleep quality. It even slows aspects of biological ageing.

And then there is the brain.

Exercise increases levels of brain-derived neurotrophic factor, a substance that quite literally helps grow and protect brain cells. It improves memory, concentration, and cognitive function. It reduces anxiety. It stabilises mood. It improves resilience to stress. People who exercise regularly have a substantially lower risk of developing depression in the first place.

Most striking of all, exercise has been shown in multiple large meta-analyses to be as effective as antidepressant medication and psychotherapy for mild to moderate depression. A major review published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine found that physical activity was 1.5 times more effective than counselling or leading medications in reducing symptoms of depression, anxiety, and psychological distress. And unlike medication, exercise does not come with side effects like weight gain, sexual dysfunction, or emotional blunting. Instead, it tends to improve overall physical health at the same time.

We need to rebuild the idea that movement is not a performance. It is a birthright. Let’s be more Norwegian.

I help to manage Slugger by taking care of the site as well as running our live events. My background is in business, marketing and IT. My politics tend towards middle-of-the-road pragmatism; I am not a member of any political party. When not stuck in front of a screen, I am a parkrun Run Director.