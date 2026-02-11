Northern Ireland petrol prices at their lowest in 25 years…

a person filling a car with gas at a gas station
Photo by engin akyurt on Unsplash

Some good news for drivers, amid all the endless gloom. Petrol prices have never been lower. From the Irish News:

The price of petrol in Northern Ireland is at its lowest in real terms for almost 25 years. Average prices last week were 124.2p per litre for petrol, according to the NI Consumer Council. In 2002, the average UK price of a litre of petrol was 71p. However, inflation has increased prices by 87% since 2002, making 71p the equivalent of £1.33 today. A recent fall in the price of crude oil, the main constituent of fuel, and the freezing of fuel duty means driving your car is better value than in a generation.

Interestingly, it is now, on average, £7 for a pint of beer in Belfast, so beer is now ten times the price of petrol.

All this means nothing to me, as I have switched to an electric car in the past two years. The cost of running it is less than half the price of petrol.

