NI to introduce graduated driving licences…

From the BBC:

Northern Ireland will become the first part of the UK to introduce new rules for new drivers in a bid to reduce fatal road crashes involving young people. The graduated driver licensing reforms, described as the most significant changes in 70 years, will see Northern Ireland adopt a version of laws in place in countries including Australia, the US and the Republic of Ireland. The rules, due to be introduced in October, are aimed at 17 to 23-year-olds and will change how people learn to drive.

The new rules are:

New drivers will not be permitted to take their driving test for at least six months after being granted a provisional licence

They must also complete 14 modules in a programme of training, which has to be signed off by an approved driving instructor or a supervising driver that could be a parent or guardian

An increase in the restriction period from 12 months to 24 months requiring new drivers to display an ‘R’ plate style mark on their vehicles after passing their test – a different colour of ‘R’ plate will signify a driver in their initial six-month period

For the first six months after passing their test, new drivers up to the age of 24 are only permitted to have one passenger aged between 14 and 20 in their car between the hours of 23:00 and 06:00

That restriction would not include immediate family members and does not apply if someone aged 21 or over, who has held a drivers licence for at least three years, is sitting in the front seat

Learner drivers will be allowed to drive on the motorway if accompanied by an approved instructor and will be allowed to drive on the motorway up to the posted speed limit, after passing their test

The current speed limit of 45mph for restricted drivers will also be removed.

Drivers who do not follow the restrictions could receive three penalty points or a fine of up to £1,000.

Removing the 45mph limit seems like a sensible move. I remember when I got my R plate, it just seemed dangerous going so slow on the motorway with all the other drivers zipping past you.

I would have preferred to see the policy more evidence-based. For example, I am pretty certain that most car accidents involve young male drivers, so logic would say they should exclude female drivers from the restrictions. Likewise, most accidents are in rural areas, so they could have exempted city driving. But then they would be accused of sexism and being anti-cultchie, so instead, all young drivers must suffer for the actions of a few.

But rules are only as good as the enforcement. I have only been stopped at a police checkpoint once in all my years of driving, and I have never been breathalised, not that I would drink and drive, I hasten to add.

If it saves lives, any action is welcome, but I think this issue will ultimately be solved by technology. New rules coming into force will prevent cars from exceeding the speed limit in an area. BMW drivers will love that.

On the subject of speed, this video is well worth a watch. It explains how driving really fast does not actually save you that much more time, and can lead to just being more tired when you reach your destination due to the increased focus needed.

