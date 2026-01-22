Everyone wants to be a villager, but we are burning the village to the ground…

You hear the phrase “everyone wants to live in a village, but no one wants to be a villager” a lot these days. The basic idea is that people want all the benefits of community without having to actually involve themselves in the messy business of what makes a community. People want to attend parties; they don’t want all the hassle of hosting them. People want to join sporting groups, but they don’t want to volunteer to help organise them. They want community on their terms, at a time and place convenient to them. But unfortunately, real life does not work that way. The price of having a good relationship with your neighbours is that they might drop in just when you’ve put your dinner out or are settling down to watch your favourite TV show. The price of having good relationships with your family members is, at times, they will drive you mental.

Community isn’t something you join. It’s something you contribute to, repeatedly, imperfectly, and often when you’d rather not.

A few encounters this week left me musing about this theme of loneliness and fraying support. I was talking to someone last night who is a student support worker at one of our local universities. She was telling me that the main issue for students these days is loneliness. As she put it, they can sit in a lecture hall surrounded by people all day and still feel like they don’t know a single person there. They just don’t know how to make friends. A lifetime of screen-based interactions and using earbuds to help insulate them from the world has meant that many of them really struggle with interpersonal relationships in the real world.

At the 10×9 storytelling event last night (a local storytelling night in Belfast), one of the speakers spoke about the childcare challenge she faced with her young children. She worked it out that the childcare costs were costing more than her teacher’s salary. There was a similar discussion over on Reddit this week, as local parents talked about the challenges of raising children without a support network, it was very sad to read comments about people putting off having children due to financial restraints.

You do wonder what has gone wrong in society. This isn’t a misty-eyed claim that things were perfect in the past, but it is striking that both parents working still can’t seem to manage to cover all their costs. I am one of six kids, and my mother never worked once she had children, and they seem to survive okay on my dad’s salary as a labourer. Now, I am sure it was not all plain sailing for them, but there definitely did seem to be less pressure on people even with the troubles. Maybe we were just content to have less?

I do think women have been sold a lie that they can have it all: a full-time career, a family, running the house, everything at once. That’s not a criticism of ambition, but of an economic and social setup that quietly assumes someone else will pick up the slack. It’s just too much. As many people have found out, the increase in money coming in from the second salary is just eaten up by taxes, childcare costs, and the increasing prices of housing and other necessities. To be clear, I am not criticising women working, but I do think we need to make things more family-friendly for mothers and fathers.

The same speaker, a teacher herself, also mentioned that she had noticed that young teachers spend less time socialising together. There are far fewer of the after-school trips to the pub that previous generations enjoyed. Now, I know alcohol can be very destructive for some people, but I do think you lose something, a sense of camaraderie, when we are all in our isolated bubbles.

When it comes to children, you will notice that many of our streets are empty, stripped of the noise and motion they once had: bikes clattering past, shouting, games spilling from one doorstep to the next. When I was a kid, there would be dozens of children out playing in the streets. There are many reasons for this:

The big one is the change to screen-based play. Kids are more likely to be in the house on games or devices.

The increase in car use has made streets more dangerous.

Families are smaller, so there are simply fewer kids to go around.

Modern parenting is an absolute chore. Children are expected to be constantly amused, and parents are expected to provide that amusement. You’re meant to play with them, engage them, supervise them, optimise their development, taxi them to endless activities and sports. I never remember my father ever playing with me. He was a good father, but parents spending hours playing with their kids just wasn’t a thing years ago; you were told, ‘go out and play’. You can argue that today’s approach builds better relationships, but it also means that parents come home exhausted from a full day of work and then begin a second shift of emotional labour.

Kids don’t seem to call round to each other’s houses like they did when we were young. Everything has to be structured, negotiated, and arranged in advance. Nothing is spontaneous. Childhood has been professionalised. Kids don’t just play anymore; they have play dates.

We all spend most of our time now in our own perfect algorithmically generated bubbles. I was on the glider yesterday, and it was interesting to see that practically everyone of all ages was on their phone. I struggle with phone addiction as much as the next person these days. The lure of super stimulating online content is just too seductive compared to the boring messiness of real life. Who amongst us hasn’t had to listen to a really dull anecdote without feeling the twitch to reach for our phone? That reflex might be understandable, but it’s quietly corrosive to the kind of everyday patience that real community depends on.

This is the part of the post where I’m meant to offer solutions and leave you with something uplifting. But I don’t have a neat list of fixes. A lot of the forces pulling us apart feel bigger than individual goodwill. The rise of AI-generated content will make it harder to know what’s real and what isn’t. Everything will become more stimulating, more addictive, more tailored to keep us scrolling rather than showing up. It’s not hard to imagine people forming relationships with AI partners and retreating even further from the inconvenience of real human contact. Algorithms will continue to reward fear and division, tightening the loop of isolation.

One of my New Year’s resolutions was to be less pessimistic and more optimistic. That’s easier said than done when you spend time thinking about Northern Ireland politics, and when Belfast insists on serving up weeks of relentless grey weather.

This post is getting a bit long, so I will leave it there, BUT I will write something for tomorrow that talks about how we can resist the descent into dystopian hell.

