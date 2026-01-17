Gavin Robinson Invites Jon Burrows for Talks on Unionist Co-operation

Enda McClafferty reports that new UUP leader Jon Burrows has been invited to talks regarding greater unionist co-operation.

In an email to DUP members Robinson said he wanted to “reflect the desire across grassroots unionism to see unionist representatives and their political parties working together to promote the union”. He added unionism’s “collective voice and clout will be stronger if it works together”…”A divided and fractious unionism without co-operation will cost seats and our collective influence will diminish.” …The DUP leader added that he has now written to Burrows setting out his party’s position and inviting him to meet. The incoming UUP leader has previously indicated his support for closer unionist cooperation. It comes after Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV) leader Jim Alister said he was also open to talks with the new UUP leader about closer unionist co-operation.

It remains to be seen if this is the prelude to greater unionist unity. Allister’s openness to participation addresses what Sam McBride pointed out a year ago was the weakness in previous attempts to achieve either greater co-operation or unity, the absence of the TUV from discussion. Advocates of unionist unity have argued that unionism’s division into three parties has weakened advocates of the union and cost them seats at all levels of government, from local to Westminster. A united unionist party it is argued would be better able to fight for unionist priorities and could recapture the First Ministership from Sinn Féin. Detractors however argue that a single unionist party cannot comfortably hold the diverse range of views within unionism. Outgoing Unionist leader Mike Nesbitt seemed to support this view when he talked about it last Autumn and implied the need for two parties

“So before I took over for the second time, I called quite frequently for a realignment within unionism,” he says. “So that you have a party that embraces the kind of more traditional vision of unionism and a party that is much more progressive.”

Philip Smith, a founder of the Uniting UK group, has written in today’s Belfast Newsletter on the topic of Unionist realignment, the full article is paywalled but is well worth a read for those who have access.

A decisive 92% of grassroots unionists favour political realignment within unionism, according to a major new survey commissioned by our Northern Ireland-based pro-Union campaign group, Uniting UK…Realignment has become the new term favoured by unionist leaders to refer to any unionist unity that improves electoral performance. At the last DUP conference, Gavin Robinson said in his leader’s speech, “when unionism is divided, our opponents prosper”…The lack of willingness to put aside relatively minor differences between parties for the greater good of the Union and unionism has led to frustration and the demand for change…Unionist leaders have long preached realignment from conference stages, but their words rarely align with practical action…Unionist voters will not tolerate a status quo that is driven by self-interest and more of the same is not an option

The support is clearly there for either the unity of a single party or at least the realignment into two more coherent parties. As to whether Unionist unity is achievable with the new UUP leader, Suzanne Breen sounds an note of caution by pointing out he doesn’t seem to have won over his team of MLAs…

“But trouble is brewing at Stormont. Burrows is not set to receive a flurry of warm, congratulatory texts from all his party colleagues on those blue benches. Diana Armstrong backed his leadership bid, but support wasn’t forthcoming from a single other UUP MLA. Outgoing leader Mike Nesbitt remained neutral…Burrows will take a similar conciliatory, consensus-building approach as leader. He is likely to be undeterred by dissenting MLAs. He has strong support among grassroots members and councillors…UUP grandees — along with the party officers — are firmly behind him. There will be anger and resentment at any mischief-making MLAs…Many are seen as being disconnected from their local associations. It will be pointed out that they had every opportunity to run against Burrows if they didn’t like him, but none chose to do so because he would have beaten them.”

Burrows will likely be in a far better position to advance discussions on unionist co-operation once he manages to stamp his authority on the party, but with less than eighteen months till the next assembly election but it may leave precious little time for those discussions to bear fruit before we all head off to the polls.

Our mod team uses this account to share news and posts. Content here should not be interpreted as Slugger’s editorial position. Slugger welcomes all views and does not take editorial positions on issues.