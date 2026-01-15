Jon Burrows to be the next UUP leader…

With Robbie Butler withdrawing from the race, John Burrows is set to become the fifth UUP leader elected unopposed. It does not say much for the position that there is never any contest for the role.

Burrows has never been elected. He was co-opted into his MLA role last summer so it’s quite the achievement for him.

To be honest I don’t have a great opinion of the guy so far. There was all that nonsense with Bailey the prison dog for example. He does seem to value PR over substance.

But maybe he will surprise us all and turn round the UUP’s fortunes. And it has to be said, from entering the party, to becoming its leader in less than a year is impressive.

It’s also not a good look for Robbie Butler, as this is now the third time I think he has pulled out of the leadership race. You would think a guy who runs into burning buildings for a living would have a bit more backbone and conviction.

Butler comes across well in the media. He seems a likeable enough guy, but for now it looks like the UUP is getting the peeler over the fire man.

I help to manage Slugger by taking care of the site as well as running our live events. My background is in business, marketing and IT. My politics tend towards middle-of-the-road pragmatism; I am not a member of any political party. When not stuck in front of a screen, I am a parkrun Run Director.