Is liberal Unionism dead?

Writing in today’s Irish News, Sarah Creighton has this to say:

AS the Ulster Unionists move to another leadership contest, we can officially declare liberal unionism dead. Rest in peace. It didn’t have a good run, or a half-decent start. It’s deceased… at least until someone tries again. It doesn’t look like anybody will for a long time. If Robbie Butler or Jon Burrows take over the UUP, they will move the party in a rightward direction. Once again, the Ulster Unionists must decide what they stand for. DUP-lite? DUP but less angry? TUV but nicer? The options are endless. If I sound exasperated, it’s because I am. There are plenty of liberal and left-wing unionist voters out there. There is space for liberal unionism, but every attempt to move in that direction falls flat on its face. Some people can put their politics to one side and vote DUP/UUP/TUV, but others can’t. I’m part of the latter group and we are politically homeless.

My conclusion: liberal and left-wing unionism simply isn’t possible within the current political landscape. That doesn’t bode well for the future. Does unionism exist to improve the lives of its citizens, or does it exist to dominate nationalism? Is it both? If it exists to dominate and troll nationalists, then count me out. Unionism still hasn’t adapted to the modern era. Many young people think it’s “cringe”. Unionism is the ideology of their grandparents. Some unionist leaders have made politics their entire personality. They don’t appear to have hobbies, interests outside politics or opinions on anything other but the union. People want authenticity and honesty from their politicians. They want normal people. They don’t want bots and talking heads.