Beyond Indoctrination: What Critical RE Actually Requires…

A follow-up analysis to ‘Time to Flip the Switch: An Opt-In Model for Religious Education in Controlled Schools’.

A four-year-old girl came home from her Belfast primary school and started reciting prayers before meals. Her non-religious parents had not taught her this. Her school had.

That girl came to be known as JR87, and her legal challenge against mandatory Christian religious education and collective worship ultimately reached the Supreme Court. In paragraph 88 of his judgment, Lord Stephens delivered the verdict:

“…there is no commitment in the core syllabus to objectivity or to the development of critical thought. To teach pupils to accept a set of beliefs without critical analysis amounts to evangelism, proselytising, and indoctrination.”

Religious education in Northern Ireland must now be delivered in an ‘objective, critical and pluralistic manner’. Not as an aspiration. As law. But can we reasonably expect to do this with young children? Can four-year-olds think critically about religious truth claims? Or has the Court imposed an impossible standard?

Why Young Children Matter Most

Colton J opened his original High Court judgment with a quotation attributed to St Ignatius of Loyola: ‘Give me the child until he is seven years old, and I will show you the man.’ The Court of Appeal made the point explicit: ‘The ability to indoctrinate, via a curriculum which offends the principles of objectivity and pluralism, may be at its highest among this age group.’

This cuts both ways. If young children are especially susceptible to belief formation, then the case for critical pedagogy is stronger, not weaker. The current system exploits developmental vulnerability. A reformed system must protect against it.

The Sceptics’ Case

Some educational psychologists contend that critical thinking cannot be directly taught, that thinking skills develop from comprehensive content knowledge. Researchers in Cognitive Load Theory, such as John Sweller and Daniel Willingham, maintain that a child cannot be taught to ‘think critically’ in an abstract manner. Instead, critical thinking is domain-specific and relies on background knowledge.

The implications are plain. If critical thinking requires extensive domain knowledge, then asking four or five-year-olds to evaluate religious truth claims is developmentally inappropriate. They lack the theological and philosophical grounding. Teaching them to ‘question’ without adequate grounding—so a sceptic might argue—risks producing dismissiveness rather than discernment.

Research on the development of executive functions adds weight. The neural architecture responsible for inhibiting cognitive biases remains underdeveloped until late adolescence. While young children can detect falsehoods, genuine critical evaluation is another matter altogether.

The Research Says Otherwise

The sceptics’ position is contestable. Peter Ellerton’s critique of Cognitive Load Theory exposes significant inferential errors. The claim that critical thinking cannot transfer across domains is challenged by experimental evidence—particularly from Philosophy for Children (P4C) programmes, where pupils engage in structured group dialogue, learning to give reasons and consider alternatives.

Topping and Trickey’s 2007 study tested this with Scottish primary pupils. Children who participated in one hour of P4C per week for 16 months showed significant cognitive gains relative to controls. Crucially, these gains transferred beyond the specific content discussed—and persisted two years after the programme ended.

The P4C movement—rooted in the work of Matthew Lipman—has shown that argument analysis can be developed through collaborative inquiry, even with young children. The key is dialogic pedagogy: communities of inquiry in which pupils learn to build on each other’s ideas and revise their views in light of evidence.

It would be unreasonable to expect Foundation Stage pupils to parse the ontological argument. However, fostering dispositions—curiosity about different beliefs, willingness to ask ‘why?’, recognition that people hold different views—is developmentally appropriate. These are precursors to formal critical evaluation. They are conspicuously absent from a Core Syllabus that assumes Christian belief as default.

What ‘Critical’ Actually Means

The Supreme Court’s requirement should not be confused with instruction in formal logic. Sebastian Jarmer’s research on Norwegian RE classrooms identifies multiple modes of critical engagement: descriptive facticity (accurate representation of religious diversity), correlative judgement (examination of relationships between beliefs and practices), and normative judgement (deliberation on contested values).

For primary pupils, the emphasis falls on the first mode. Critical RE means presenting Christianity as one tradition among many rather than as a self-evident truth. Teaching about the Christian God does not entail teaching children to believe in the Christian God. Acknowledging that classmates may hold different views—and that this is normal.

The current Core Syllabus fails to meet even this minimal standard. As Lord Stephens stated, it “encourages pupils faithfully to accept the existence of the Christian God, to accept that good things come from the Christian God, that the Christian God can help in times of adversity and that morality is based upon, and derived from, the existence of the Christian God.”

This is catechesis, not education.

The Real Barriers

The obstacles to critical RE are not cognitive. They are institutional.

Four Christian denominations exclusively drafted the Core Syllabus. At their first meeting, they determined it should be solely Christian. One person objected. World religions appear only at Key Stage 3, in a ‘limited way’. Non-religious worldviews are absent entirely.

Teacher preparation compounds the problem. RE in many controlled schools operates without professional quality control. The ETI may only inspect if the Governors request it, which they rarely do. Protestant clergy retain nominal inspection rights but seldom exercise them. Some primary teachers swap classes to avoid teaching RE. The subject operates largely without accountability.

Integrated schools face a different dilemma. Their ethos commits them to inclusivity—yet they remain bound by the exact same Core Syllabus. Many have developed more pluralistic approaches in practice. The judgment offers them a mandate to formalise what the best already attempt to achieve.

We can compare this to Wales, where Religion, Values and Ethics is statutory, delivered objectively and critically, with parental opt-outs removed for non-religious schools. Or Scotland, where Religious and Moral Education encompasses religious and moral diversity from the earliest stages. Northern Ireland’s exceptionalism is not justified by developmental science. It is sustained by political dogma.

Beyond Compliance

The Transferors’ Representative Council—representing the Protestant churches that shaped the current system—conceded in court that the Core Syllabus requires revision, with study of other faiths mandatory from the Foundation Stage. This is the minimum.

But compliance should not be the ceiling of ambition. In controlled primaries, 47.4% of pupils are now non-Protestant. The ‘No Religion’ category alone exceeds the combined totals of Catholics, Other Christians, and Other Religions. A system designed for confessional Protestant instruction now serves a population for whom that instruction is neither appropriate nor wanted.

Religion and Worldviews Education—as developed by RE Today and the Culham St Gabriel’s Trust—offers a proven model. Inclusive, academically rigorous, designed to foster critical engagement without confessional instruction or dismissive secularism.

Can we teach critical thinking in primary RE? Yes. But not as currently conceived.

The pedagogy exists. The research base is robust. The legal mandate is absolute. What remains is the political will to dismantle a system designed to perpetuate belief rather than develop understanding.

The highest court in the land has spoken. The children of Northern Ireland deserve an education that respects their capacity to think, question, and choose. That capacity exists from the earliest years. What is lacking is a system willing to nurture it.

Sources: Re JR87 [2025] UKSC 40; JR87, Application for Judicial Review [2024] NICA 34; Ellerton, P. (2022) ‘On critical thinking and content knowledge: A critique of the assumptions of cognitive load theory’, Thinking Skills and Creativity; Topping, K.J. and Trickey, S. (2007) ‘Collaborative philosophical enquiry for school children: Cognitive effects at 10-12 years’, British Journal of Educational Psychology; Jarmer, S. (2025) ‘Critique of religion and critical thinking in religious education’, British Journal of Religious Education; Richardson, N. (2024) ‘Making Sense of Religion in Education in Northern Ireland’; DENI Granular Religion Statistics 2024/25 (obtained via FOI by Parents for Inclusive Education NI).

