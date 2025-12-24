The best thing you will watch all year…

| Readers 387
man in white t-shirt and grey pants standing on top of hill
Photo by Catalin Pop on Unsplash

I was a bit pessimistic in my last post about Stormont, so I thought I’d try to restore some balance to the universe and offer something genuinely cheerful this Christmas Eve.

Youtuber Casey Neistat has made an extraordinary short film about Logan Knowles. Logan was born with cerebral palsy. Doctors told his parents he would never walk. He didn’t just walk. He ran a marathon.

Do give it a watch. It’s only 10 minutes long, and it will almost certainly be the best thing you see all year.

