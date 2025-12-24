The best thing you will watch all year…

I was a bit pessimistic in my last post about Stormont, so I thought I’d try to restore some balance to the universe and offer something genuinely cheerful this Christmas Eve.

Youtuber Casey Neistat has made an extraordinary short film about Logan Knowles. Logan was born with cerebral palsy. Doctors told his parents he would never walk. He didn’t just walk. He ran a marathon.

Do give it a watch. It’s only 10 minutes long, and it will almost certainly be the best thing you see all year.

I help to manage Slugger by taking care of the site as well as running our live events. My background is in business, marketing and IT. My politics tend towards middle-of-the-road pragmatism; I am not a member of any political party. When not stuck in front of a screen, I am a parkrun Run Director.