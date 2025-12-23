Belfast City Council supports Palestine Action Hunger Strikers

Palestine Action was banned over the summer due to their use of direct action tactics against British military and British Arms Industry assets they felt were being used to support Israel, most notably the vandalism of British military jets at Brieze Norton airbase. That ban is currently the subject of a legal challenge.

However for over a month, several jailed members of the organisation have been engaged in a hunger strike. According to Al Jazeera, the hunger strikers have five demands…

…immediate bail, the right to a fair trial (which they say would include the release of documents related to “the ongoing witch-hunt of activists and campaigners”), ending censorship of their communications, “de-proscribing” Palestine Action, which is classed as a ‘terrorist’ group, and the shutting down of Elbit Systems, the Israel-based defence manufacturer with several UK factories.

Several of the Hunger Strikers have been reaching critical stages of their protests, though the BBC is reporting that three have ended their fast with four of the original eight continuing to refuse food.

Last night Belfast City Council discussed the issue at a special meeting which was called in response to a motion proposed by People Before Profit Councillor Michael Collins. According to the Irish News…

…Cllr Collins said three of the hunger strikers are now in “critical condition”, adding: “This raises serious question marks over the British justice system.” He also described the proscription of Palestine Action as a terror group as a “historic perversion of justice”… Supporting the motion, Sinn Féin’s Ronan McLaughlin said: “Irish people, and in particular Irish republicans, will understand the significance of hunger strikes. We know it’s an act when all avenues have been closed off, when voices are silenced, communication is censored and dignity denied.”

The Belfast Telegraph report on the vote highlighted concerns from several parties about how the vote was conducted…

DUP Councillor Bradley Ferguson asked “why this sham of a meeting is allowed to go ahead?”… The Alliance Party expressed concern that the meeting was convened on less than two hours’ notice. Former Lord Mayor of Belfast, Cllr Micky Murray said: “A meeting of Council has been called tonight to discuss the hunger strike of Palestine activists in prison in England. “Unfortunately, we were given less than two hours’ notice and therefore I’m unable to attend. This is a really poor way to operate special meetings of the Council.”… DUP Councillor Sarah Bunting said it was “ridiculous” that they were debating a motion that “has nothing to do with the ratepayers of this city”.

The motion was carried, 28 votes to 13.

