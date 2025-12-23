Belfast City Council supports Palestine Action Hunger Strikers

| Readers 481
architecture, belfast, city hall
Photo by anikinearthwalker on Pixabay

Palestine Action was banned over the summer due to their use of direct action tactics against British military and British Arms Industry assets they felt were being used to support Israel, most notably the vandalism of British military jets at Brieze Norton airbase. That ban is currently the subject of a legal challenge.

However for over a month, several jailed members of the organisation have been engaged in a hunger strike. According to Al Jazeera, the hunger strikers have five demands…

…immediate bail, the right to a fair trial (which they say would include the release of documents related to “the ongoing witch-hunt of activists and campaigners”), ending censorship of their communications, “de-proscribing” Palestine Action, which is classed as a ‘terrorist’ group, and the shutting down of Elbit Systems, the Israel-based defence manufacturer with several UK factories.

Several of the Hunger Strikers have been reaching critical stages of their protests, though the BBC is reporting that three have ended their fast with four of the original eight continuing to refuse food.

Last night Belfast City Council discussed the issue at a special meeting which was called in response to a motion proposed by People Before Profit Councillor Michael Collins. According to the Irish News

…Cllr Collins said three of the hunger strikers are now in “critical condition”, adding: “This raises serious question marks over the British justice system.” He also described the proscription of Palestine Action as a terror group as a “historic perversion of justice”…

Supporting the motion, Sinn Féin’s Ronan McLaughlin said: “Irish people, and in particular Irish republicans, will understand the significance of hunger strikes. We know it’s an act when all avenues have been closed off, when voices are silenced, communication is censored and dignity denied.”

The Belfast Telegraph report on the vote highlighted concerns from several parties about how the vote was conducted…

DUP Councillor Bradley Ferguson asked “why this sham of a meeting is allowed to go ahead?”…

The Alliance Party expressed concern that the meeting was convened on less than two hours’ notice. Former Lord Mayor of Belfast, Cllr Micky Murray said: “A meeting of Council has been called tonight to discuss the hunger strike of Palestine activists in prison in England.

“Unfortunately, we were given less than two hours’ notice and therefore I’m unable to attend. This is a really poor way to operate special meetings of the Council.”…

DUP Councillor Sarah Bunting said it was “ridiculous” that they were debating a motion that “has nothing to do with the ratepayers of this city”.

The motion was carried, 28 votes to 13.

Discover more from Slugger O'Toole

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Recent posts

John Pike

Fool if you think it’s over. A tribute to Chris Rea…

Arnold Carton

Boys Attitudes to Girls – the Role of Schools…

Brian O'Neill

Open Sunday – discuss what you like…

We are reader supported. Donate to keep Slugger lit!

For over 20 years, Slugger has been an independent place for debate and new ideas. We have published over 40,000 posts and over one and a half million comments on the site. Each month we have over 70,000 readers. All this we have accomplished with only volunteers we have never had any paid staff.

Slugger does not receive any funding, and we respect our readers, so we will never run intrusive ads or sponsored posts. Instead, we are reader-supported. Help us keep Slugger independent by becoming a friend of Slugger. While we run a tight ship and no one gets paid to write, we need money to help us cover our costs.

If you like what we do, we are asking you to consider giving a monthly donation of any amount, or you can give a one-off donation. Any amount is appreciated. 

Give a monthly donation Give a one-off donation