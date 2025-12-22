Fool if you think it’s over. A tribute to Chris Rea…

I find myself saddened today about something I have been waiting eight years to happen. I’ve been a big fan of Chris Rea since he first appeared in the seventies. My wife and I went to see Chris at the Waterfront in 2017 and a few days later, in Oxford, he collapsed on stage and I reckoned then that there would be no more comebacks for the man who had beaten peritonitis, pancreatic cancer and a stroke. The Waterfront concert was our third visit to see the maestro having seen him previously in the Kings Hall and the Waterfront. By that stage of his life Chris cut a gaunt, almost skeletal figure. To be honest he was a walking miracle after what he had been through.

He has an excellent body of work, producing fine pop songs like Fool (If you think it’s over), Let’s Dance and Driving Home for Christmas. Among his best albums are Shamrock Diaries, On the Beach and The Road to Hell. He also had an album called Wired to the Moon. No prizes for guessing where he first heard that phrase!

Fans attending his later concerts would have been surprised at the inclusion of blues songs showcasing his superb slide guitar playing. These later blues songs I felt reflected his many battles against illness:

“This is the story

Oh this is the way

The gospel of reason

When the pain came to stay.”

(Stony Road)

“Well now easy rider

Give me something for my pain.”

“This time around

Don’t think that I can take it

This twisting pain

I’ve come to know”

(Easy Rider)

Something that I find quite strange is the way that Chris basically disappeared from sight after Oxford. He did surface in 2020 as a guest for Mortimer and Whitehouse’s Gone Fishing Christmas special but after that there was nothing. I know, I googled him a number of times and there was nothing. I also remember that his Facebook account was hacked. After a while it was pretty clear to me that Chris was seriously ill and being cared for by his family away from the glare of publicity.

So farewell Chris Anton Rea. A major artist in my estimation. His music is well worth exploring. My thoughts are with his wife and daughters. Joan, Josephine and Julia.

