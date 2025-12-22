Boys Attitudes to Girls – the Role of Schools…

Almost 30 years ago, I arrived in my classroom to discover the pupils grinning guiltily and the floor literally swimming with water – someone had been throwing water balloons – more than one. Deciding it was not worth the confrontation to seek out the culprit, I unlocked the cleaners store and quickly mopped up the mess.

As I wrung out the mop (there is a technique) I was surprised when one of the boys asked me how I knew how to do this. I pointed out that I always did the vacuuming and mopping at home, while my wife did the washing and ironing. After some good-natured teasing about me being ‘hen pecked’, I volunteered that I also got my wife breakfast in bed each day, because I had to leave the house earlier than she did. This led to an interesting discussion on the roles of men and women that I felt was worthwhile, although had my Principal or HoD walked in I might have been reminded to focus on my actual job – this was supposed to be a Maths class.

I quote this incident, to set the context for what comes next:

VAWG – Violence Against Women and Girls

Today (Thus 18th Dec) the BBC reports (https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c9qednjzwv1o) that

‘Teachers will be given training to spot and tackle misogyny in the classroom, while high-risk pupils could be sent on behavioural courses as part of the government’s long-awaited strategy to halve violence against women and girls (VAWG) in the next decade. Teachers will get specialist training around issues such as consent, the dangers of sharing intimate images, how to identify positive role models, and to challenge unhealthy myths about women and relationships.’

The details of this training have not been released and this scheme will be initially piloted in a small number of schools before being rolled out in English and Welsh schools.

But what about N. Ireland, should this be rolled out in our schools?

BBC Talkback Discussion

Richard O’Reilly conducted an interesting discussion on Talkback on Thursday 18th involving Elaine Crory and Dr William Kitchen about the options, with Elaine being slightly more positive about the idea. She points out that ‘Teachers are uniquely placed to recognize and spot the signs’ (of negative attitudes towards women) and points to the advantages ‘prevention and rooting out negative attitudes before harmful behaviours occur.’

William Kitchener agreed that we want to drive misogynist behaviour out of society but questioned whether schools were the correct place to do this. In response to a suggestion that schools were the obvious place to reach children he argued that this applied to so many issues, that schools were already busy places and questioned ‘Where do we stop?’ He suggested a more sensible approach was teachers, especially male teachers, modelling good behaviour in schools.

Can I point out that during 30 years in teaching, I do not recall us teachers ever being taught how to encourage our boys to have sensible attitudes towards girls. My school was a good school and took pastoral care and social education seriously and I know that the specialist teachers LLW (Learning for Life and Work) will have touched on this, but there was no real guidance to us male teachers on how to model good behaviour and I suggest that male teachers are underutilised as role models in this area.

The Effect of the Y-Chromosome

In their early years male children are just as kind and affectionate as female children (perhaps more so) but during the emotional chaos surrounding puberty some male children can lose their way. Secondary school teachers will be aware of how a good Y9 class can go off for summer and return, noticeably taller in September to Y10 to a year of developing acne and anger. For some boys the testosterone high is almost like being drunk and for the next couple of years their personality can be knocked off balance, yet as every parent will know, the lovable, kind boy is still in there, we just need to help them restore their equilibrium.

I believe schools should be trying to do more on this issue. However, I stress that identifying and labelling some boys as ‘misogynist’ and sending them on a special course would be a disaster. I am concerned by the fact that this initiative seems to be modelled on the Prevent Strategy in UK schools aimed at protecting children from the risk of radicalisation and being drawn into terrorism. I think Richard O’Reilly was correct to ask his panel if identifying a set of boys and sending them on such a course might lead them feeling demonised.

I wrote previously on the problems with boys and young men here: https://sluggerotoole.com/2025/03/11/the-problem-with-y/ and I hope that our Education Minister will consider carefully before making any decisions.

Finally, I bumped into one of my former pupils, roughly seven years after he left school and he recalled with approval, me telling the boys in his class ‘Be nice to girls, they will be very important to you later in life’. Apparently, it was good advice. Encouraging casual conversations might be more effective than taking a heavy-handed approach.

Arnold is a retired teacher from Lisburn, now living in Belfast.