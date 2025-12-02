Bluetongue Virus May Have Arrived on Island of Ireland

Very unhappy news for farmers on both sides of the border as it seems very likely that the Bluetongue Virus has arrived on the island of Ireland.

According to Catherine Doyle and Michael McBride at the BBC

“There are “very serious” consequences for the agri-community in Northern Ireland if bluetongue virus gets hold, the agriculture minister has said…The Department of Agriculture, Environment Rural Affairs (Daera) said surveillance at an abattoir indicated the presence of the disease in two cows from a farm near Bangor, County Down.A 20km temporary control zone was put in place at 21:00 BST on Saturday, external. Minister Andrew Muir said “it’s really important to have vigilance around this”.He urged farmers to report it urgently and isolate infected animals if they see signs of infection.”While this does not have an impact on public health and food safety, it has potentially very serious consequences on agri-food and has caused real anxiety within the farming community.”

The Bluetongue virus poses no threat to Humans. The BBC article elaborates that “Bluetongue virus affects cattle, goats, sheep, deer and camelids such as llamas and alpacas. It can cause ulcers or sores around the animal’s mouth and face, difficulties swallowing and breathing, fever and lameness, foetal deformities and stillbirths.”

Agriculture Minister Andrew Minister addressed the Assembly yesterday on his response to the virus, “…Muir told the assembly that the best way to secure the future of agrifood industry against the bluetongue virus is by “moving fast and hard” against it.The minister was asked about compensation and said it would be considered on a “case-by-case basis”. He added that if bluetongue-positive animals were culled, compensation would be paid at 50% of market value.”This is a threat to our agrifood industry and it’s important we respond accordingly,” he said.”

