The toxicity turning women away from politics (and the rest of us)….

SDLP MLA for East Derry, Cara Hunter, is in today’s Guardian talking about being the victim of a deep fake porn video. In simple terms, her face was digitally added to a porn clip.

As you can imagine, the situation was personally very distressing and humiliating for her. She talks about the toll it had on her mental health as well as her wider family network.

It’s hard enough getting women involved in politics without this kind of stuff. But over the past decade, politics and culture wars generally have become ever more toxic than I thought they were. Many women are avoiding running for office. I also hear reports that some of the women at Stomont are considering not running again due to the abuse they are getting on social media and the general toxicity around Stomont.

If you were to do a word association with Stormont, the current one would be toxicity.

As Alex Kane wrote in Friday’s Irish News:

McGuinness and Peter Robinson managed to keep what I’ve described as their ‘ourselves together’ deal on the road for a decade. Again, quite extraordinary in the circumstances, but not a deal that was remotely built on trust, cooperation, all-party accountability or a prioritised Programme of Government. And it did have an ongoing series of destabilising crises. Like November 1999, May 2007 looked like another moment of hope; yet it fell apart. As has every attempt since then. There is no optimism and no expectation of optimism. What we have now is toxic: utterly, utterly poisonous politics. It won’t and can’t get better. I can’t think of anything which could even dilute the poison, let alone get rid of it altogether.

People who work on the Hill tell me the atmosphere is particularly bleak at the moment. With members of a certain unionist party appearing to have been instructed to be as uncooperative and uncivil as possible to their colleagues.

The logic behind this thran strategy is hard to fathom. They appear to be adopting the Trump playbook of making as much noise and causing as much damage as possible, but for what end?

This seems to me a very dangerous strategy, as it will ultimately lead to the downfall of Stormont. Nationalists in particular have made it very clear that they have very little love for our local assembly and have no desire to see it return. Nationalists will be holding out. For direct rule are biding their time until a border poll. When you have been waiting a century, what’s another 10 years?

Just to be clear, it’s not just female politicians who are subject to abuse. Male politicians get their fair share as well. Getting abuse online, getting hassled in public, having your privacy invaded, and having your family targeted – none of these are major selling points for a career in politics.

I was reading an interview a while back with someone from one of the political parties in the South. They said their main challenge is finding enough candidates, as people are just put off getting involved in politics now. As it is so utterly toxic and potentially dangerous.

In the last Assembly election, only 239 candidates contested 90 seats.

As you can imagine, none of this is great for our democracy. As capable public-minded people don’t get involved in politics, and those who are involved are heading for the door.

It’s not clear what can be done to stop this trend. The world seems a very bleak place at the moment. Social media has coarsened discourse and made people more reactive and emotional.

The algorithms are messing with people’s heads, making them feel fearful and mistrustful.

Most commentators predict that Stormont will fall again in the next year or two, this time likely never to return. The real question will be, how long will it take us to notice its absence?

