On 21st of November 2025, Stormont hosted the Disabled People’s Parliament. This is part of a series of people’s parliaments, which in the past have included an LGBTQ+ Parliament and a Women’s Parliament. The motion under discussion was, in summary –

This Parliament affirms that laws and policies are most effective when informed by the lived experience of those that they affect.

In attendance were Minister Mike Nesbitt for the Department of Health and Minister Gordon Lyons for the Department of Communities, with Ms Carál Ní Chuilín acting as Speaker. Additionally 2 other MLAs attended, Ms Kellie Armstrong (Alliance) and Mr Danny Donnelly (Alliance). Although the 2 MLAs stayed for the full event, the 2 Ministers were present only for half the parliament each. Despite this many disabled voices were heard and we hope this will serve as a lesson to the others to take a more active part in our community.

In the end the event warranted a segment on the 6:30 PM Newsline on Friday evening MLAs urged to include those with disabilities in decision-making – BBC News , while the full session itself will soon be available for streaming from the Stormont website. Sessions from previous parliaments are also available for download.

Over 1,000 disabled people had been surveyed and their ranked concerns comprised the order of business for the day:

1 Equal access to appropriate Health Care and Services

2 Living Independently

3 Unpaid Care and Support

4 Affordable and Accessible Transport

5 Education Opportunities

6 Social Security and Benefits Payments/ Welfare Reform

7 Suitable Standards of Living and Social Protection

8 Social Isolation

9 Barriers to Employment

As the concerns raised crossed many departments, the poor showing of politicians was somewhat disappointing, but in no way did it dampen the enthusiasm. The passion and camaraderie of each and every speaker was felt throughout the chamber. I felt proud to be part of this.

Minister Lyon’s assured us that a draft the disability strategy would be published soon, to be followed by a pubic consultation. He said “I can guarantee you today that this will not simply be a wish-list. It will contain substantive actions that will make a real difference “. This could be an exciting opportunity for the disabled community to have their say in things that affect their everyday lives.

The Independent Living Fund was raised in the assembly on multiple occasions by different speakers urging its reopening to support the most profoundly disabled engage with society. Minister Nesbitt once again repeated that funding was the issue. I would urge him to get together with his officials and find a way to find that funding, as it is repaid many times both directly in his own budget and even more so indirectly on Social Return on Investment. It would represent a shift from constant firefighting to a more preventative approach and saves money in the long run.

Time will tell if the listening done today and hopefully by MLAs and Ministers in the next few days could lead to real change.

I would like to thank the two Ministers who did show up to respond, and the two MLAs for attending and showing support throughout our parliament. I would also like to thank the staff at the assembly for all the work put in today and for all the organisational meetings that went before. Their sensitivity to each and every one of us was tangible and individual.

