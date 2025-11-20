Will 2027 be the last Assembly Election?

Over in the Irish News, Brian Feeney thinks our unloved Assembly is not long for this world. From his article:

They need to face the reality that unionists don’t want to share power with nationalists of whatever stripe, and that any unionist party that reluctantly does immediately faces attack from a party that doesn’t. Thus the DUP is now looking over its shoulder at the advancing TUV. The bad news is we’re stuck. Given the current state of politics, there’ll be no initiative of any kind from Dublin and London, despite the fact that they both know Stormont isn’t working and isn’t going to work. There’ll be no initiative because the two governments have their own troubles to contend with. Keir Starmer is toast. The only question is when the toaster will pop him out; before Christmas? Or after May’s universally anticipated disastrous results? Micheál Martin is also toast, at least one small morsel of good news for northern nationalists. His growing number of enemies in Fianna Fáil await the results of the review into his stupid imposition of Jim Gavin as presidential candidate, but secondly, how much his failed stroke cost the party: €200,000? In these circumstances it’s pretty obvious that there’ll be no effort to deal with the north, given the impending turmoil in the two governments. That means the stasis at Stormont prevails until the 2027 assembly election, unless Sinn Féin or the DUP discover a compelling electoral advantage to call it a day. Two questions follow. First, will SF and the DUP find a compelling reason to enter an Executive in 2027 on the same basis as now? Secondly, will the two governments decide to call it a day and give up trying to go through the same process yet again and expect a different result? It looks likely 2027 will be the last Assembly election.

Nationalists have largely given up on Stormont, and it seems many Unionists are equally disillusioned

I suppose the real question is, will it even make it to 2027? And if it does collapse, will any of us notice?

Can I interest anyone in a joint rule technocracy?

