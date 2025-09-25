Sacré bleu! Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy has been sentenced to five years in jail…

From the BBC:

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy has been sentenced to five years in jail after being found guilty of criminal conspiracy in a case related to millions of euros of illicit funds from the late Libyan leader Col Muammar Gaddafi.

The Paris criminal court acquitted him of all other charges, including passive corruption and illegal campaign financing.

The ruling means he will spend time in jail even if he launches an appeal, which Sarkozy says he intends to do.

Speaking after Thursday’s hearing, the 70-year-old, who was president from 2007-12, said the verdict was “extremely serious for rule of law”.

Sarkozy, who claims the case is politically motivated, was accused of using the funds from Gaddafi to finance his 2007 election campaign.

In exchange, the prosecution alleged Sarkozy promised to help Gaddafi combat his reputation as a pariah with Western countries.

Judge Nathalie Gavarino said Sarkozy had allowed close aides to contact Libyan officials with a view to obtaining financial support for his campaign.

But the court ruled that there was not enough evidence to find Sarkozy was the beneficiary of the illegal campaign financing.

He was also ordered to pay a fine of €100,000 ($117,000, £87,000).

There was a shocked intake of breath in court when the judge read out her sentence.