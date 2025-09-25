Andy Burnham says MPs are privately urging him to challenge Starmer for Labour leadership…

The Mayor of Manchester, Andy Burnham, is making no secret of his desire to challenge Keir Starmer for the leadership of the Labour Party.

From the Guardian:

Andy Burnham has said Labour MPs are privately urging him to challenge Keir Starmer to become prime minister but any such move would have to be “more than a personality contest”. In an intervention likely to increase speculation that he is seeking a return to Westminster, Burnham accused Downing Street of creating a “climate of fear” and spreading “alienation and demoralisation” among MPs.

The Guardian also reports:

Andy Burnham has thrown further weight behind calls to scrap the two-child benefit limit, calling it an abhorrent policy that represents the “worst of Westminster”. The two-child limit, which was introduced by the Conservative government in 2017, only allows families to claim universal credit and tax credits for up to two children. The Greater Manchester mayor was speaking to the journalist and poverty campaigner Terri White, as part of an on-the-ground video feature for the Guardian. Burnham, who is one of three children himself, said the two-child limit was “arbitrary” and could not be justified.

There is the small matter that he would need to become an MP again, but again the Guardian reports on plans to get him back into Westminster:

There was a seat which had been identified. The Guardian understands that the Gorton and Denton MP, Andrew Gwynne, who was suspended from Labour and now sits as an independent, had applied on grounds of ill health for medical retirement from the MPs pension fund. However, sources said that he had then not proceeded with the claim. It is unclear why. Gwynne has not responded to requests for comment. Burnham is said to have told one well-placed MP earlier this year that he and Gwynne had reached an agreement. But his allies deny that he has had any conversations with MPs about stepping down to make way for him. “There is no pact,” one insisted. Parliamentary sources suggested there could be other opportunities on the horizon, with at least two Manchester MPs sacked during the reshuffle said to feel disgruntled towards the leadership. “You close one door, another one opens,” a source said.

The Labour government has gotten off to a terrible start, with many accusing it of being Torylite. Keir Starmer has been a disaster as PM with a current approval rating of just 21%.

Andy Burnham is an excellent communicator and comes across better than the robotic Keir Starmer. Labour MPs have decided that he is their best hope to defeat Reform. Will Keir go quietly or will he put up a fight?

