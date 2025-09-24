Just three candidates in the 2025 Irish Presidential Race…

Ireland goes to the polls on 24 October 2025 to elect a new President (well, the southern bit). With Michael D. Higgins completing his second and final term, the race is wide open. And for the first time since 1990, the ballot paper will feature just three names: Independent TD Catherine Connolly, Fianna Fáil’s Jim Gavin, and Fine Gael’s Heather Humphreys.

The presidency is a largely ceremonial role, but it carries huge symbolic weight, representing the Irish people abroad, shaping national conversations at home, and occasionally refusing government bills. The question is not just who will win, but what kind of voice the public wants at Áras an Uachtaráin.

After months of prevarication, Sinn Féin decided not to run a candidate and instead chose to back Catherine Connolly. It is interesting that there are so few candidates. Is Michael D a hard act to follow? Or did the most likely candidates not want the hassle? Personally, I am devastated that Daniel O’Donnell did not go for it; he seemed the most obvious choice. Seriously, he would have been an excellent fit for the job.

Here are profiles of the three candidates.

Catherine Connolly (Independent)

Background: Galway-born Catherine Connolly has long been a thorn in the side of the political establishment. A former Labour councillor and mayor of Galway, she left the party over internal rows and has since built a reputation as an outspoken, independent left-wing TD. She served as Leas-Cheann Comhairle of the Dáil between 2020 and 2024.

Themes: Connolly is running as the anti-establishment option. She has questioned the €330,000 presidential salary, talked about channelling funds to social causes, and made her case as the candidate of “ordinary people.” She’s also been vocal on neutrality, Irish language rights, and climate justice.

Strengths: Backed informally by parties like Sinn Féin, Labour, Social Democrats, and Greens, Connolly can claim independence while drawing on progressive support. Her reputation as a straight-talker could appeal to voters tired of the two big parties.

Weaknesses: She will face scrutiny for past controversies, including her comments on Gaza and a trip to Syria. Opponents will paint her as too radical or unreliable on sensitive issues.

Jim Gavin (Fianna Fáil)

Background: Known to almost every GAA fan, Jim Gavin is the former Dublin football manager who delivered unprecedented dominance between 2012 and 2019. Before that, he served in the Defence Forces and later held senior roles in the Irish Aviation Authority. In Fianna Fáil’s internal vote, he beat MEP Billy Kelleher to secure the party’s nomination.

Themes: Gavin is presenting himself as a unifying figure – disciplined, calm, and experienced in leadership beyond politics. He supports removing Ireland’s “triple lock” on overseas missions, signalling a more assertive stance on defence.

Strengths: Gavin has near-universal name recognition and a reputation for calm under pressure. He embodies service – military, sporting, civic and Fianna Fáil’s machine gives him reach across the country.

Weaknesses: He’s politically untested. Sports management doesn’t prepare you for media landmines or ideological battles. His early comments on Israel and Gaza already drew fire. Some voters may see him as a celebrity candidate rather than a statesman.

Heather Humphreys (Fine Gael)

Background: A Monaghan native and longtime Fine Gael TD, Heather Humphreys entered the Dáil in 2011 and held multiple ministries, from Arts to Social Protection. Though initially reluctant, she became Fine Gael’s nominee after Mairead McGuinness bowed out. She launched her campaign at Monaghan’s Peace Campus, stressing reconciliation and community.

Themes: Humphreys talks about “community, unity and opportunity.” She frames herself as a bridge-builder, emphasising reconciliation north and south, and the presidency as a listening role. She has spoken out on Gaza, calling events there “wrong,” and stressed inclusivity at home.

Strengths: Humphreys has deep political experience and understands government inside-out. Fine Gael’s organisation and resources will bolster her national campaign. Her pitch as a reconciler could resonate in a divided political climate.

Weaknesses: She’s establishment through and through. That reassures some voters but turns off others who want change. Critics will highlight her ministerial record and question whether she’s just “more of the same.”

So what do voters want from their president? Connolly offers disruption and independence, Gavin offers a fresh outsider’s calm authority, and Humphreys offers experience and continuity. It’s a tidy triangle: radical, safe outsider, and establishment insider.

Expect debates around neutrality, Gaza, and Irish unity to shape this campaign more than domestic policy. And in a small field of three, every slip will count. The real contest might not just be about personalities, but about whether Ireland wants a voice that challenges, steadies, or reassures.

Current betting odds from Paddy Power tell us how the markets see the race:

Heather Humphreys – 11/8 (favourite)

(favourite) Jim Gavin – 13/8 (close second)

(close second) Catherine Connolly – 5/2 (outsider)

The shorter the odds, the higher the implied probability. That puts Humphreys narrowly ahead, but Gavin is very much in contention. Connolly lags but is still credible. In other words: this is shaping up as a two-horse race, with an independent candidate hoping to disrupt the script.

