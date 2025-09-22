Salesmen are not our friends…

We understand the reasons for Keir Starmer’s efforts to woo Donald Trump last week. Under a vindictive President like Trump, the USA is a nation to be feared and we must avoid a trade war. However, those who are praising enthusiastically the financial benefits Trump offers the UK in return for flattery should be careful.

What is the Salesman getting?

One of my tasks before I retired involved purchasing new IT systems for schools (these were modest networks costing less than £40,000). On occasions after an IT company had contacted the school, I had to reign in the enthusiasm generated by them for the latest gadgets, trying to keep our expenditure within budget.

My mantra to management was: ‘IT salesmen are not your friends; they are trying to sell you a product at a profit to them.’

Consequently, when on Channel 4 news, I hear Jensen Huang CEO of Nvidia predict that the UK will have to double its IT infrastructure every year for the next 10 years, as well as wondering had he misspoken, I was reminded me of those days of dealing with IT salesmen. For those without a calculator, doubling a number 10 times is like multiplying it by a factor of over one thousand. Where will the money for this come from (and where will the power – see later) and importantly, who benefits? Remember that the major supplier of the processor chips used for AI is Nvidia and with the potential to make £billions, Mr Huang can be forgiven for being excited.

Power Demands

AI Data centres use enormous amounts of power for processing, so much so that an important criterion for locating data centres is reliable availability of large amounts of cheap electricity and sometimes a location near a large supply of water to cool the system. (A single large AI data centre can demand 100 megawatts – more than enough to power all the houses of Lisburn). Electricity supply in the UK is far from cheap by comparison to places like Finland or Sweden and in recent years there have been worries about our generating capacity.

Caution Required

I was Head of IT for years and I am not in any way advocating against developing and investing in our IT businesses. However, I am very clearly saying that any businessman bringing a product or an investment to your door, does so for his advantage. It will benefit him, it might benefit us, but we should be very careful we are not trapped into a USA controlled system. Once you are locked into one brand of technology, it is difficult and expensive to switch to a different one.

I am realistic enough to know that an IT graduate just out of university will be more up to date than an old bloke like me, but the salesman warning will still apply, even when the technology changes.

Danger Ahead

It should not escape us that part of this deal with the US involves investing in Palantir’s AI for our military. This is in addition to a previous £480m contract for Palantir’s federated data platform (FDP) for the NHS, awarded in the face of opposition from the BMA and many others, partly because this gives Palantir access to our valuable NHS data.

Palantir is run by Peter Thiel, who is credited with funding JD Vance’s political career – an interesting confluence of interests.

Once the MAGA Tech bros are enmeshed in our NHS, in our military and our public sector, who will really be in control of Britain. Did we ‘take back control’ just to hand it to America. Will Starmer be able to continue with his plans to for online safety legislation and a digital service tax or will he find that working to keep America’s ruler ‘sweet’ is not compatible with working for Britain?

Arnold is a retired teacher from Belfast.