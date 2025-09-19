New video series shows different Perspectives on Lough Neagh…

We have launched a powerful new series of short films entitled ‘Perspectives on Lough Neagh’. Commissioned to explore subjects as complex as blue-green algae, the loss of habitats and species, and nutrient management policy on the Lough, these perspectives are told by the voices of scientists, conservationists, environmentalists, farmers and local people whose connection to the Lough spans generations.

As we are all too aware, Lough Neagh has continually been in the news in recent years due to recurring blue-green algal blooms, which have caused ecological damage, disrupted tourism, and affected the lives and livelihoods of people who live and work around the Lough. These new videos are aimed at offering a balanced, educational, and engaging lens through which the public can better understand both the causes of these issues and the collaborative efforts being made to solve them.

Each short film focuses on a different theme critical to the long-term sustainability of the Lough and its surrounding catchment area. As well as being a call to action, the series is also a celebration of Lough Neagh’s unique ecology, culture, and heritage. The short films show that despite the challenges, there is hope, and that solutions are already being developed by those who care about the Lough.

‘Perspectives on Lough Neagh’ is available to watch online and I believe that the series will deepen public understanding of the Lough.

We’re proud to support the initiative, and as well as providing a deeper understanding of Lough Neagh, I believe the ‘Perspectives on Lough Neagh’ short film series will generate wider support for the Lough Neagh Action Plan and other crucial environmental policies and measures.

The project has been an innovative and inclusive way to bring attention to the very real challenges and opportunities facing Lough Neagh with these films offering a rich and diverse tapestry of views from those who live, work, and care for the Lough.

They provide expert commentary alongside heartfelt local insights and it’s vital that we bring people together across all sectors including farming, fishing, community, and conservation if we are to develop and deliver a sustainable future for Lough Neagh. This video series is a powerful catalyst for those discussions.

The project has been delivered by Lough Neagh Partnership with funding from DAERA (Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs) and NIEA (Northern Ireland Environment Agency).

‘Perspectives on Lough Neagh’ is designed to inform, inspire, and invite broader public engagement in the urgent conversation about Lough Neagh’s future and I would encourage you to watch the series on https://www.youtube.com/@lough-neagh-partnership and www.loughneaghpartnership.org

Gerry Darby is the Manager of the Lough Neagh Partnership, a community based stakeholder body working on the Lough, which has long been advocating for a new integrated management body for Lough Neagh.