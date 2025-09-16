MI5 Admits It Hacked Vincent Kearney’s Phone

MI5, Britain’s internal security agency, yesterday admitted that it had acted illegally when it accessed the phone of former BBC journalist Vincent Kearney as this BBC report from Mark Simpson makes clear…

“…In documents submitted to the Investigatory Powers Tribunal, MI5 conceded it obtained the data from Mr Kearney’s phone on two occasions in 2006 and 2009. In a statement, Mr Kearney described the admission as “unprecedented” and said it was “deeply concerning” for himself and other journalists. Mr Kearney said that his legal inquiries, backed by the BBC, would seek to establish as much detail as possible about the nature of the two instances of unlawful intrusion, and whether MI5 was responsible for any more.”

MI5’s targeting of Mr.Kearney came to light as part of the investigation into the illegal surveillance of journalists Barry McCaffrey and Trevor Birney which was in the headlines late last year.

Simpson quotes Trevor Birney as saying in relation to this latest revelation that “We welcome what MI5 have done here in finally coming clean, but this is only the tip of the iceberg, and the question now is how much of the iceberg are we actually going to see.”

Furthermore, the BBC report points out that the Nationalist parties are not very pleased by the latest revelations.

“Sinn Féin assembly member Gerry Kelly said MI5 needed to be accountable.

“The government have to bring in an accountability mechanism which works,” he said.

Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) leader Claire Hanna MP said: “The Policing Board must exercise its powers to conduct a forensic review of surveillance practices targeting local journalism and to examine any political interference by security actors, a clear abuse of power that cannot be justified.”

